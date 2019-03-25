Kibui wins Chairman’s Prize at Ruiru

By LARRY NGALA

Handicap 20 Ruiru golfer David Kibui emerged the winner of the weekend’s Chairman’s Prize golf tournament at Ruiru Sports Club.

Kibui parred six holes in the first nine for 10 points, then made bogeys on the 10th and 14th, scratched the 15th and finished the back nine with a double at the 18th for 21 points to claim the overall title with 41 points, a score which could only be matched by professional golfer Sullivan Muthugia, who birdied seven holes in addition to nine pars with only two bogeys to also finish on 41 points.

Taking the men’s crown was Kimani Munyua, who despite scratching two holes, still managed to post 40 points to win after beating Gerald Mwangi and Zack Mbugua on count.

In the ladies section, Beatrice Waweru on 39 won the first prize ahead of Lucy Mwangi with 38, while finishing third was Mary Muthoni who carded 37 points.

The nines went to Eliakim Maina and Peter Thuku on 21 and 22 points respectively, while Charles Njui was the best guest with a score of 38 points. Caroline Muthiga emerged the best lady guest on 37 points.

In the subsidiary events, Isaac Nguku and Mary Muthoni won the longest drive contest and taking the nearest to pin awards were Anne Muya and Reuben Kithuka, while the Sponsors winner was Dominic Chege who carded 33 points.

In Kiambu, lady golfer Jane Kanyi won the Braeburn Schools golf tournament with an excellent score of 45 points.

Playing off handicap 28, Kanyi carded 21 points in the first nine and 24 at the back nine to beat Grace Kibe and Mugo Kamau by four points. In fourth place was Margaret Mbugua on 38 points.

Leading the guests in the event, which attracted 125 players, was John Otiato on 28 points and David Ndirangu was the veteran winner on 36 points. The nines went to Wanjiru Karume on 20 and Mukuria Ragui who posted 20 points.

At Sigona, Ashok Shah posted 41 points to win the Europa Golf Day ahead of Uday Patel on 39 after beating Cyrus Onyango on count back. Eddy Kimemia on 38 was placed fourth and the guest winner was L. Bareham with 38 points. In the ladies section, Vinashri Mann carded 33 points, while the nines went to D.S.Virdii and Bharat Shah on 22 points.

At Nyeri Golf Club, Pauline Kiguta won the Nyeri Hospice Charity tournament with a score of 41 points, while Sam Githitu was the men winner on 39. He won by one point from James Njega, Paul Maingi and Nderitu Ndebu, while in fifth place on 37 points was Arthur Kamau.

Mercy Mburu posted 39 points to lead the ladies, where Stella Mwangi on 34 was second and Peter Rimui, a scratch golfer, fired two over par 74 to win the gross title.

The sponsors were led by Nicholas Yegon on 36, same as the Isuzu sponsors winner Rachel Ndei. The nines went to Felix Kirui and Khilan Shah on 21 and 22 points respectively.

At Railways Golf Club, Chris Maranga won the Muranga Golf Day with a score of 38 points, one better than men winner Philip Kabiaru, who beat Stanley Nganga into second place on 34, same as Ngugi Njuguna.

The ladies first prize went to Nancy Kariuki on 37 and in second place was Jane Alice Mutuota on 34.

The sponsors were led by B.M. Kimani on 32, who beat J.K. Karanja on countback.