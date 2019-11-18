Kikuvi ends drought with Tourist Fund triumph

By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

After a long wait, Charles Kikuvi finally clinched his first major golf title at Machakos Golf Club course at the weekend.

Playing off handicap 17, Kikuvi, scratched the 18th hole after bogeying three other holes earlier though his impressive score of 40 points was still good enough to earn him the overall title in the Tourism Fund golf tournament which attracted a field of 56 players.

He won by a big margin of five points from Bernard Muithya who carded 35 points, beating Major Mumo on countback. Finishing fourth with 34 points was Francis Njeru while leading the sponsors was Caroline Ng'ang'a on 30 same as guest winner David Wahome who beat Henry Owour on countback.

Taking the junior title was James Ikonya with 28 points while the nines went to Collins Kaloki and Stephen Musyoka on 20 and 19 points respectively. Mercy Nderitu was the lady winner with 30 points.

At Nyanza Golf Club in Kisumu, Sylphanus Otiende from Kakamega Golf Club combined 19 and 20 for 39 points to win the ICDC golf tournament. In the ladies section, R. Angote carded 34 points while ICDC chairman Bernard Mungata won the staff prize with a score of 30 points, well ahead of Annah Ooko.

Winning the nines were Tom Agumbi on 21 and George Onyango who carded 20 points as Wycliffe Nyambogo and Lydia Oketch won the longest drive contest with Nyambogo also winning the nearest to pin prize.

Advertisement

At Limuru Country Club, one of the leading golfers at the club Dennis Maara posted an impressive one under 40 points playing off handicap three, to claim the overall title in the Chairman’s Prize. Maara bogeyed the first, fifth and seventh, pulled one back at the eighth for a two over par first nine, He then birdied the 12th, 15th and 18th for three under back nine. Maara won by three points from men winner Joseph Ikanyi who posted 37 points to win by one point from Julius Irimu, Clinton Fernandes and fourth-placed Ken Chege.

In fifth place with 35 points was James Githinji while Jennifer Ngige was the lady winner with 37 points, winning by two points from Mary Wainaina. Ruth Omwansa was third on 30 points. The nines went to John Kariuki on 20 and Charles Mboga who carded 21 points. In guests section, Arnold Kipkoti returned 36 points to win ahead of B. Kariuki on 33 points.

At Muthaiga Golf Club, handicap seven Uday Rajani carded 40 points to win the final leg of the Crown Silicone Stableford Challennge sponsored by Crown Paints where Daniel Mbugua on 38 was second after beating Julius Opio on countback.

In the ladies section, Susan Kanyora carded 33 points while the junior title went to Nyambura Gitimu on 40 points and the guest winner was Christopher Mwenda with 32 points. Peter Wambugu and Andrew Kuria won the nines on 20 points each.

SUMMARISED RESULTS

At Thika Greens; Inter-County Friendlies Golf sponsored by GEO Acre; Winner- Charles Kibiru 40 points, W.Oroko 36, Paul Richu 36, Nines- M. Nyaga 20, Joseph Maina 19 pts.

At Ruiru Sports Club; Fresha Golf Day sponsored by Githunguri Dairies; Overall winner- J.N. Wanyoike 40 (17, 23), Men winner- Josphat Kaunda 39, 2nd K. Muraguri 39, Zak Muigai 37, Lady winner: Catherine Wambui 33, Wambui Rugu 32, cb Pauline Mungai 32, Mary Muthoni 32 pts. Nines: P.N. Mburu 20, Suncan Maina 21, guest winner- Ben Mugambi 34, Junior Winner 30 pts.

At Nyali; November Mug and December Ladies Medal sponsored by Johnnie Walker; Winner- A division- Liban Roba 69 nett, 2nd Pyara Singh 70, 3rd Martin Wahome 71nett. B division- Rohit Devani 67 nett, Fahmy Hamid 68, 3rd Qamar Naqvi 72. C Division- Rajesh Kunverji 70, J.C. Patel 72, Ushwin Khanna 73. Best Gross- Liban Roba 76. Ladies Medal Silver- Alyssa Jamal 73 nett, teresia Odoo 74, Bronze- Perviz Barnsley 72, Suhas Gudka 74 nett.