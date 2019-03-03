Kinyanjui wins Lady Chairman’s tourney

By LARRY NGALA

Handicap 21 golfer Paul Kinyanjui beat a field of 94 players at the tough playing Mombasa Golf Club course at the weekend to claim the overall title in the historic Lady Chairman’s (Jane Githere) Prize golf tournament, the first lady chairman’s prize in 108 years.

Kinyanjui, who started his golfing career at Njoro Country Club in Nakuru County last February, posted 21 points in the first nine and 16 at the back nine for a total of 37 points.

Kinyanjui, who is still handicapped at Njoro, attributed his victory on his driving and short game.

“I had no problem in driving though fairways shots were unpredictable because of the dry conditions of the course, but I must say it was my putting which really helped. I enjoyed putting on the quick greens and would have scored well even at the back nine if a didn’t scratch the 17th hole," said Kinyanjui.

He won by one point from the men winner Eric Nyongesa, who carded five over par 18 points in the first nine having bogeyed the par three-third, fifth, sixth, seventh and ninth.

At the back nine, Nyongesa started with two back to back pars but dropped four shots in a row from the 12th, though he finished with three successive pars for his second 18 points for the day’s 36 points.

“My game was okay and would have easily won the tournament if I did not make several three puttings. The greens were pretty fast and very tricky," said Nyongesa, who won the men’s title by one point from Ken Mwangi, while Lawrence Odhiambo was third on 34 points after beating past chairman Elijah Ibua on countback.

Like during the Captain’s Prize a week ago, the scores were relatively low for the ladies where lady captain Mary Mariga won with 29 points, one better than Cherly Bush.

Former Nyali Golf and Country Club captain Abbas Sheikh popularly known as “Chege’’, was still in his best form as he carded 37 points to lead the guests, winning by two points from Peter Gathuri also from Nyali.

Mary Kandu also from Nyali on 33 points, beat her former Lady captain Joyce Masai by one point to claim the best lady guest title.

Andrew Wahome was the top junior with 33 points, beating Zayan Din by 11 points and his father Martin Wahome was the best past chairman after scoring 25 points.