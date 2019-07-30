Ladies Coast Open continues in Mombasa

By LARRY NGALA

It is the ladies turn at the Coast in the national golf scene following the weekend's 100th edition of the annual Coast Open Championship (Barry Cup) at the Mombasa Golf Club.

The week-long Ladies Coast Open, which has attracted entries from various clubs in the country as well as Tanzania, enters its second leg at Nyali Golf and Country Club on Wednesday.

The 36-hole Ladies Coast Open, which like the first leg at Leisure Lodge on Tuesday, brings together a field of over 100 ladies with the Silver Division having attracted among others, Royal Nairobi's Serah Khanyereri, Kiambu's Joyce Wanjiru, Agnes Nyakio and Mercy Nyanchama, Eldoret's Esther Chumo and the legendary Florence Maina among others.

They will be facing a strong challenge from the strong Tanzanian team that is made up of Angel Eaton, Hawa Wanyeche, Vicky Elias, Ayne Magombe, Neema Olomi and Chiku Elias among others.

From Nyali, the ladies will then move to the par 71 Mombasa Golf Club course on Thursday for the 18-hole Mombasa Cup which is also a Golfer of The Year event before action shifts to Vipingo on Friday for another 18-hole medal event. The Ladies Coast Open winds up with the Greensomes at Vipingo on Saturday.

During the first leg at Leisure Lodge which was still on by the time of going to press, Nyali's Joyce Masai holed-in-one at the par three-fifth, her first hole-in-one in her career.

The following are summarised results of the weekend golf round-up:

At Thika; Theresiah Nyambura Memorial Golf Day; Overall Winner- S.N. Njenga 42 pts, Men winner- Duncan Ndungu 39, Kim Nderitu 38, cb Jeff Karue 38, Lady winner- L. Kinyua 39, cb M. Njuguna 39. Guest- Rachel Ndei 40, P. Karingu 37, sponsor- B. Mutuemeri 38, Maina Ruo 37, Junior Winner- Simon Ngugi 34. Nines- Betty Mutua 23, Eunice Mwangi 23 pts

At Royal Nairobi: Chairman @ 50 Golf Day, Overall Winner: Shadrack Ogindo 40pts, Men Winner: Pami Sokhi 37, Dr. Samwel Nyaoke, Senior Winner: Dinesh Modi 39, Lady Winner: Agnes Muchemi 40, Beatrice Kamau 38, Age Group Winner: Hellen Gatiramu 34pts, Guest Winner: Dr. Kaisha 37pts

At Vet Lab Sports; IHRM Golf Day; Overall Winner: Joshua Mwangi 44 pts, Man Winner: Gabriel Kihara 42 cb Elijah Njuki 42, Paul Wambugu 41, Lady Winner: Mary Maingi 36, Evie Gardner 35cb Caroline Muguku 35, Guest Winner: Hill Kip 38, D. Mashindano 37, Sponsor Winner: Wycliffe Osoro 30 pts

At Limuru; Vice Chairman’s Golf Day; Overall Winner- Miano Muchiri 43 pts, Lady winner- Grace Kimeria 37, Wairimu Gakuo 37, Men winner- Fred Ikana 40, cb David Irimu 40, Guest Winner- Lady- Z. Wachira 39, Family Winner- Kamau Ngengi 37. Pro- Winner- John Karichu 71 gross, John Kagiri 71

At Kakamega; CIC Insurance Golf Day; Overall winner- B. Madate 36 pts, Lady winner- P. Nyangweso 35, Men winmner- D.Omollo 35, Lady runner-up- V. Amusala 33, Guest winner- P. Otieno 23, staff winner- L. Obat 23 pts