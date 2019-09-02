By LARRY NGALA

The Kenyan Ladies team is more than ready to take on the visiting Zimbabwe and Zambia in the 50th edition of the biennial Gilberson and Page Trophy golf tournament, whose first test match gets underway Tuesday morning at Karen Country Club’s par 72 course.

Team captain and one of the experienced players in the team, Wanjiru Karume said the players had a practise round on Monday before the official flag raising in the afternoon, which was to be presided over by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed, who however was not able to attend.

“I must say this is the strongest team we have fielded in international tournaments in recent years and I am confident we will do well.

We played the practise round under the supervision of national junior coach John van Liefland, who also gave us some words of encouragement and the players are more than set to take on the visiting teams," said Karume, currently playing off six handicap.

Going by the records, Kenya has always won at home and Karume said she would like to keep the trophy at home this time round.

“Most of the players have represented Kenya, save for Margaret Njoki of Golf Park, who has however been playing well and that is why she was selected to join the team."

The rest of the players are Joyce Wanjiru, Agnes Nyakio, Mercy Nyanchama, Esther Chumo and Florence Maina.

The defending champions Zimbabwe, whose team arrived along with Zambia on Sunday also had test of the Karen Country Club, which has been prepared well ready for the event.

The Zimbabwe team comprises of Kudzai Mandava, Batsirai Tilowakuti, Margaret Tinomudaishe, Danielle Bekker, Emily Jones, Loveless Chandaengerwa, Rumbidzai Chisango and Carolina Mtsambina.

The Zambian team includes veteran Hilda Edwards, while other players are Chola Oka, Kaela Simuchimba, Millas Mulapga, Carol, Mulako, Lorna Mwenda, Miness Siame and the team leader Beautiy Mukanda.