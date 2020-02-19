Laibon, Old Cambrians renew golf derby

By LARRY NGALA

The annual Derby between the Laibon (Lenana School) and The Old Cambrians (Nairobi School) being hosted by the Laibon Society (Lenana School alumni), is on this Friday at the par 72 Karen Country Club course.

This year, the charity tournament will be raising funds for the completion of the new swimming pool changing rooms and bursaries for bright and needy students.

The old boys built a half Olympic pool at Lenana School, which can host local and international championships. It will also be available to local neighbouring schools at subsidised rates. The Laibon Society has also provided 21 bursaries to bright needy students from golf sponsorships and players.

The Laibons have a golf course that is currently being re-constructed with the help of Junior Golf Foundation supported by the Ministries of Education, Sports and Defence as well as Kenya Defence Forces, who are developing a new 18-hole golf course.

This will be a centre of excellence to boost young golfers in the country. The course is nearing completion.

But back to the Friday event, the Laibons will be featuring players like Paul Ichangi, a former captain and chairman of Royal Nairobi Golf Club, who is the Captain of the Laibons, while others will be Peter Kebati, Evans Vitisia, Louis Otieno and other notables.

They will also feature veterans like Bill Okwirry, Wachira Mahihu, Robin Mogere, Andrew Kairu, Ronnie Andrews, David Njuguna (first African Head of School at Lenana in 1970), who will battling it out for the seniors’ prize.

The Old Cambrians will feature Yassin Awale (captain), Musalia Mudavadi, Joe Kihanya, Jimmy Kimondo, former rugby and football star Dr Joe Masiga and others.

The veterans will include George Kariuki (first African Head of School at Nairobi School), Edward Ouko, Kungu Gatabaki and Dennis Awori among many others.

Samson Reuben Ndegwa, who was in Nairobi School and is currently the chairman of the Board of Management at Lenana School, has decided to play for the Laibons instead of his old school.

In the ladies section, defending champions Alliance Girls are geared up with a strong team of nine ready to challenge Kenya High, Loreto Msongari and other girls' schools.

The Laibons are leading 4-3 since the derby started in 2012. The course is in pristine state with tough roughs in preparation for the Magical Kenya Open tournament in March.

This year, the event has once again attracted galaxy of sponsors led by main sponsor KCB with the others being William Grant and Sons through the world famous Glenfiddich Whisky brand, Old Mutual, Air Mauritius and Sarova Hotels.

Entry fee will be Sh3,500 per player that includes dinner during the presentation, while non golfers will pay Sh1,500.