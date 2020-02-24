Laibons beat Old Cambrians in Golf Derby

By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

Lenana School old students, commonly known as the 'Laibons', once again emerged top in their annual Golf Derby against the Old Cambrians (Nairobi School) at the par 72 Karen Country Club course on Friday.

During this year’s event, which attracted a field of 217 players and which was also held to raise funds for various projects at Lenana School, saw the Laibons post a total of 860 scored by the best 25 players out of 52 players each team was allowed to field, while the Old Cambrians returned 832.

This year’s victory now gives the Laibons a 5-3 lead since the Derby started way back in 2012. In the ladies Derby, Alliance Girls High School, whose team included Industrialization Cabinet Secretary, Betty Maina, Wairimu Gakuo, Rachel Koigi and Joyce Wafula, emerged the winners with a score of 138 points.

They won ahead of Kenya High and Kahuhia Girls old students in the event sponsored by KCB, William Grant and Sons through the world famous Glenfiddich whisky brand, Old Mutual, Air Mauritius and Sarova Hotels.

Meanwhile, taking the individual title on the Laibons side was Oscar Kang’oro, who posted a total of 41 points to win by one point from second placed Paul Jakaa on 40 points.

The Old Cambrians were led by Simon Kiragu, who carded 40 points to win after beating former Deputy Governor of Nairobi County, Jonathan Mueke, who had also carded 40 points.

Advertisement

The best score of the day, a 42 was posted by Martin Kiambi, who claimed the overall guest title, while Martha Mbote emerged the best lady guest with 41 points.

The prize for the seniors was won by Sam Muriakara, an Old Cambrian of the 1971 class, and who posted 34 points. The nines went to George Orora and Wilson Mugambi on 22 and 24 points.

Rhoda Mwebesa and Azu Ogola won the nearest to pin prizes, while claiming the longest drive titles were Nancy Ndungu and Robert Antoskow. Over one millions shillings was raised during the popular annual charity event.

At the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course, Mukuria Kirumba, a handicap 12 golfer, won the Johnnie Walker golf series ninth leg with an impressive score of 40 points made up of 19 and 21 points.

He won by one point ahead of Prakash Shah on 39 and in third place was Titus Lusaka who posted 38 points.

Taking the ladies title was Esther Karuga playing off handicap 10, who carded 38 points to win ahead of Mary Kiruthi on 37 points. Roy Bwoma on 40 was the best guest and he won by two points from M. Muchiri, while the nines went to J. Kamuyu and Daljit Hunjan on 22 and 22 points respectively.

At Nyali Golf and Country Club, the Petro Oil Kenya Charity golf tournament was won by Suresh Hirani with a score of 39 points, beating men winner Ian Marshall by two points, while M.T. Patel was second on 36 points.

In the ladies section, Joyce Kamau carded 36 points to win ahead of Teresia Odoo on 33 with Perviz Barnsley taking the seniors title on 31 points, while the junior title went to Aydan Jamal on 37 points.

Other corporates that joined main sponsors Petro Oil Kenya in the charity event held to raise funds for the education of youth in Mombasa included, Capital Reef Kenya Limited, Imperial Teas Limited, Mombasa Maize Millers, East African Tea Trade Association (EATTA), Braeburn Group of International Schools, and Cesscolina East Africa and Bonfire Adventures which together helped the event to raise a total of Sh1.3 Million.

At Vet Lab Sports Club, Albert Gitonga posted 39 points to win the Upstream Oil and Gas golf tournament, where Albert Mwenda was the men winner with a score of 38, beating G. Kuria by two points, as Edgar Kimani on 35 points finished third. In the ladies section, former lady captain Rachel Ndei carded 35 points to beat Carolyne Muguku by one point, and the two nines went to Deep Shah and B. Koyier on 18 and 20 points.

During the Pambazuka na Kenya Police Sacco Golf Day, Henry Kamuti emerged the overall winner with 39 points, beating Chrisphine Owuor and men winner Henry Obino by one point.

Aziz Mussaji was second in the men’s section with 37 points same as lady winner Margaret Wairimu, who by one point from Eunice Waiyaki.

Leading the guests was Sammy Itemere from Royal on 37 points and the sponsors were led by Solomon Atsiaya on 31 with Leonard Munyua heading the seniors list with a score of 36 points.

Dennis Saikwa of Royal and Muthaiga’s Nelson Mudanyi tied for the pro prize on one over par 73, with Mathew Omondi finishing third on 75 gross, one shot better than Mike Kisia.

The following are summarised results of the weekend golf round-up;

At Kiambu Golf Club; Madison Insurance Group; Overall Winner Philip Ondieki 37 points, Men winner Joseph Biriri 37, 2nd Dr. Paul Murumba 36, 3rd Wilfred Mwangi Purity 35 cb John Ngure. Gross Winner John Ngure 77 gross; Lady Winner Margaret Mwai 34, Charity Njoroge 33. Guest Winner Moses Njuguna 38, 2nd Esther Mugure 37; Sponsor Winner Shadrack Waweru 31. Nines; Joseph Kimotho 20, Henry Chege 21 pts. Total 150 players participated.

At Sigona; Europa Golf Day; Member Winner:- Anthony Gathura 42pts; 2nd Akshay Harkhani 40pts; Ketul Tanna 40pts cb Dipak Bid 40pts; Winner Lady:-Zipporah Wachira 42pts; Winner Guest:-Akil Mulgal 43pts ; Nines:- Rajesh Lakhani 21, B Ogwayo 21; Longest Drive :-Sayyam Shah ; Nearest to Pin:- Alim popat