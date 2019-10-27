Lande wins Captain's Prize in Machakos

By LARRY NGALA

Handicap 23 Ibrahim Lande produced an excellent score of 40 points despite the current tough condition of the par 72 Machakos Golf Club course, to claim the Captain’s Prize third edition title at the weekend.

And Lande needed only five pars, to beat former club chairman Collins Kaloki and David Mwangangi by three points as James Ndunda currently playing off five handicap, finished in fourth place on a score of 36 while Fred Muteti was fifth on 35 points.

In the ladies category, Nancy Kariuki carded 35 points to win the first prize ahead of Jennifer Mangu on 28 points. Emerging the best guest in the event sponsored by Bristol Park Hospital was K.Kirubi from Golf Park with a score of 34 points, beating George Karanja of Kakamega on countback, while Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Paul Muigai was third on 31points.

Jackson Nzioki and Kimanzi Muthengi won the first and second nines on 19 and 18 points respectively as Nancy Kariuki and Julius Kioko won the longest drive contest and David Kimanthi winning the nearest to pin prize. A total of 69 players participated in the event which wound up club captain Paul Musembi Katuku’s third term.

At Thika Sports Club, Anthony Kabucho posted 38 points made up of 17 and 21 to win the Tourism Fund golf tournament. He beat men winner J.G. Njoroge on countback with S. Githiaka finishing second on 37 points, also after a countback with K. Njoroge.

Naomi Kimata claimed the ladies first prize with 37 points, beating Wanjiku Mwangi and Mary Wainaina by three points. Duncan Ndung'u won the gross on 32 and the nines went to J. Gathairu and David Njehia on 20 points each, with T. Gichaga winning the guest prize on 31, same as sponsor winner C.N. Ng'ang'a.

At Limuru Country Club, Daniel Kangu won the Vivo Energy tournament with 37 points after beating Sam Kamau on countback and Charles Mboga on 36 beat Samuel Ngaruiya on countback for the men’s prize. The ladies winner was Ruth Omwansa with 37 points which was three points better than Ida Wairimu.

The nines went to James Mbui on 20 and Kamau Ngengi with 19, while F. Kimanzi was the staff winner with 36 points. The guest winner was M. Mwiti on 40 points, winning ahead of John Njenga by four points.

At Karen Country Club, Gero Buttaci emerged the overall winner of the Chairman’s prize with a score of 37, beating men winner Paul Kaguamba on countback and Kanja Muchiru was second in the men’s section on 36 after beating Daniel Mwangi on countback.

Steve Waruhiu was the best past chairman on 36, with James Ngotho winning the gross on 80. Rhodah Mwebesa was the lady winner with 34 points after a three way countback with Jennifer Murigu and Wayua Mululu. Leading the guests was Norah Njeri on 38 points ahead of Anthony Juma on 35. Mathew Githinji clinched the junior title on 32 points.

SUMMARISED RESULTS

At Nyali; The Aga Khan Academy Golf Day; Overall winner- Karan Inamdar 40 pts, Men winner- Paul Kinoti 37 cb Saj Shah, Aly Jamal. Lady winner- Mary Kandu 37 cb Susan Stokes, Lena Breitner 34. Best Senior- Clive Batnsley 34, Best Junior- Ally Is-Haq 36 pts.

At Sigona Golf Club; C.S.I Golf Day ; Overall winner: Rishi Savla 42pts; 2nd Ketul Tanna 40pts, 3rd Deep Shah 38, Lady: Shivani Patel 36, Man winner: Raju Sanghani 37, Guest: Vijay Gidoomal 32, junior: Adam Tayebjee 37, Senior: Navin Savla 36 pts.