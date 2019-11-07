Indiza keeps slim lead in Pam Golding Safari Open

By LARRY NGALA

Popular Kenyan professional Dismas Indiza maintained his one-shot lead from the hot-charging Edwin Mudanyi at the par 72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa where the inaugural Pam Golding Safari Open tournament entered its half way stage on Thursday.

The long hitting Indiza fired two under par 70 even after picking up a double bogey five at the short hole-15th. He had earlier birdied the second, fifth and eighth at the front nine and 13th at the back, to take his total score to six under par 138 just a shot better than Vet Lab Sports Club’s Mudanyi.

Mudanyi dropped a shot at the third but managed to pick up three birdies at the back nine’s 13th, 16th 17th holes for a total of five under par 139.

The Kenyans managed to occupy the top six positions at the close of round two with David Wakhu on his back-to-back one under par 71 for two under par 142 pushing him to third place after making birdies on the first, 11th and 13th though against two bogeys at the third and 10th holes.

MADOYA IN PURSUIT

Entebbe Open champion Justus Madoya tied with two other Kenyans on one under par 143. Madoya and Greg Snow carded three under par 69 each and Sujan Shah fired one over 73 to complete the top six.

Uganda's Herman Decco Mutebi, came in between to tie for seventh with Mathew Wahome, Erick Ooko, Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo and John Wangai on one over par 145.

Mutebi posted two under par 70, while Wahome brought one under par 71 with Rugumayo and Ooko posting 73 each. The top 20 players who scored four over par 148 made it to the last two rounds on Friday and Saturday where they now be battling it out for a share of the $10,000 (Sh1 million) where the overall winner will take home Sh150,000.

A total of 14 Kenyans made the second round cut against five Ugandans and one Zimbabwean.

The leaderboard after round two:

Dismas Indiza (Ken) 68, 70= 138

Edwin Mudanyi (Ken) 69, 70= 139

David Wakhu (Ken) 71, 71= 142

Justus Madoya (Ken) 74, 69- 143

Greg Snow (Ken) 74, 69= 143

Herman Mutebi (UG) 75, 70= 145

Mathew Wahome (Ken) 74, 71= 145

Erick Ooko (Ken) 72, 73= 145

Ronald Rugumayo (UG) 72, 73= 145