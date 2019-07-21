Lowry wins British Open

By AFP

PORTRUSH, UK

Ireland's Shane Lowry withstood howling wind and rain to win his first major at the British Open by six shots from Tommy Fleetwood on Sunday.

In desperately difficult conditions, Lowry's one-over par final round was still more than enough as he finished on 15-under for the tournament to claim the Claret Jug.

Fleetwood could never apply enough pressure as Lowry never had less than a three-shot lead throughout his round and a double bogey at the 14th realistically ended the Englishman's challenge as he finished three-over for the day on nine-under.

Roared on by huge crowds despite the inclement weather at Royal Portrush, Lowry had a nervy start as he bogeyed the opening hole.

However, he looked set to romp to victory after making three birdies in four holes between four and seven to move to 18-under.

Strengthening winds and lashing rain halted Lowry's charge towards the finish line as dropped shots at eight, nine and 11 to give Fleetwood hope.

However, the world number 20 was also struggling and when a six at the par-four 14 for Fleetwood was followed by Lowry's birdie at 15 there was only one winner.

Lowry could even afford the luxury of revelling in a career-defining win as he headed down the 18th to the delight of the home fans in the first Open Championship on Northern Irish soil since 1951.

Neither of the final pair were ever under any pressure from the chasing pack as they dropped back further back in the rough conditions.

American's Tony Finau was the only man in the final 10 groups to manage level par for the day and took third place on seven-under.

World number one Brooks Koepka was hoping for the wind to blow Lowry off course, but it was his chances that were washed away early on.

Four consecutive bogeys on the first four holes realistically ended the four-time major winner's challenge for a first Open Championship.

Koepka battled back with an eagle at the fifth, but dropped shots at 11 and 17 ensured he narrowly missed out on becoming the first man to finish in the top three at all four majors in a calendar year in a tie for fourth alongside Lee Westwood on six-under.

Westwood registered his 12th top-five finish in a major, but is still yet to win one as he slipped back from 10-under after 10 holes.

Scotland's Bob MacIntyre in his first Open Championship, Englishmen Tyrrell Hatton and Danny Willett and America's Ricky Fowler finished on five-under for a share of sixth.

Last year's champion Francesco Molinari took advantage of easier weather conditions to post the round of the day with a 66 to climb up to a tie for 11th on three-under.