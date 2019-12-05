Machakos to hold rescheduled Chairman's Prize tourney

By LARRY NGALA

The Machakos Golf Club Chairman's Prize golf tournament which was to be held earlier on in the year but was postponed, is finally on this weekend at the par 72 Machakos Golf Club course where a field of 100 players were drawn to battle it out for an array of prizes.

Both club chairman Sawran Singh and captain Joe Mboya said though the draw was done on Wednesday, they will be welcoming more players who may not have listed their names before the close of entries.

"This is a special day for Machakos so we will be more than happy to welcome as many players as possible for the Saturday event,'' said Singh who has served in various positions at the club before.

Singh has put together a host of sponsors including Simba Colt Motors, Eastern Flour Mills, Gelian Hotel, T-Tot Hotel, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, and Friends of the Chairman.

Among the players drawn include some of the leading golfers in Machakos such as Jackson Nsioki, Larry Wambua, Francis Njeru, Victor Mutwii, Collins Kaloki, Adelbert Omooria, Fred Kilonzi and Golf Park's William Odera.

Also staging his Chairman's Prize is Thika Sports Club chairman Anthony Kabucho whose event is being sponsored by Thiwasco, Dasani, Apex Specialists, Brinks Security and K2 U Africa as well as friends of the Chairman. Over 200 golfers were listed to play in the event expected to tee off as early as 6.30am.