Madoya on course for Entebbe Open title

Round Two leader Justus Madoya is a pitching wedge away from the Entebbe Open title as he starts Saturday’s final round at the par 71 Entebbe Golf Club course, with a six shots advantage from his closes rivals.

During Friday’s third round, the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort-based professional fired level par 71 despite missing several birdie chances, for a total of six under par 207, leaving Ugandan Herman Mutawe six shots behind.

He bogeyed the fourth and sixth against two birdies at the eighth and ninth to level the front nine. He started the home nine with a bogey but managed to level it with a birdie at the 15th in addition to 12 pars.

He will play the final round in the company of Mutawe and probably one of the four chasing group which includes long hitting and former Uganda Open champion Dismas Indiza who fired two under par 69 for 214 to tie for third place with Kopan Timbe, John Wangai of Sigona, and round one leader Robson Chinhoi of Zimbabwe.

Mutawe left the course without a birdie for the day’s 74 which included three bogeys on the fourth, eighth and ninth for a three rounds total of level par 213.

On the other hand, Timbe carded one over par 72 while Wangai and Chinhoi brought home 73 and 75 to also close the day on 214. But for Indiza, the day looked good right from the first hole where he birdied, to set the pace for three more birdies on the fourth, 13th and 15th. It was however the two bogeys he picked at the ninth and 16th which failed to lift him to second place though he still stands a good chance of moving to either second or even first depending on whether Madoya will be able to hold on at the top.

A total of 22 pros are chasing a share of the Sh1 million purse in the fourth leg of the 2019/20 Safari Tour pro golf series also known as the “Race to the Magical Kenya Open 2020’’.

The Entebbe Open will be followed back to back by the Pam Golding Safari Open at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa in Kigo sub-county next week.

The leaderboard;

Justus Madoya(Ken) 70, 66, 71- 207

Herman Mutawe (Ug) 70, 69, 74- 213

Dismas Indiza (Ken) 73, 72, 69- 214

Kopan Timbe(Ken) 66, 76, 72- 214

John Wangai (Ken) 71, 70, 73- 214

Robson Chinhoi (Zim) 64, 75, 75- 214

Henry Lujja(Ug) 74, 71, 72- 217

Greg Snow (Ken) 71, 72, 74- 217