Madoya regains lead at Muthaiga

By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

The Great Rift Valley Golf Resort’s Justus Madoya regained his lead going into Wednesday’s final round of the Safari Tour eighth leg at the wet and tough playing Muthaiga Golf Club course.

Madoya on Tuesday managed to recapture his lead after firing a solid three under par 68, which gave him a three rounds total of three over par 216, having posted 77 on Monday’s second round.

“The course was wet, but that was not a problem for me as I was able to carry the ball as at home we are used to carry the ball since they do nun that match there. My take off from the tee was as usual fine," said Madoya, who said his target to is to win the tournament with at least three under par total, meaning he would like to play something like six under in Wednesday’s closing round.

He dropped an early shot at the par three second hole, but managed to cancel that with two successive birdies at the fourth and fifth. He dropped his second shot at the 12th having birdied the 10th.

He picked his fourth birdie at the 14th then closed the round with a birdie four at the 18th, to lead by two shots from Golf Park’s David Wakhu, who had the day’s best round of four under par 67 for 218 to tie for the second place with Thika based Njoro Country Club pro Simon Ngige, who fired level par 71.

Wakhu, who said the course was playing long because of the rains, birdied the first, third, fourth and ninth at the front nine, where he also dropped a shot at the seventh, which he however recovered at the 15th.

Advertisement

"I am happy with my round today even though I missed a number of birdie opportunities including the last hole, but I am praying the condition improves tomorrow," said Wakhu.

Ngige on the other hand, birdied the eighth and 17th against two bogeys over the 11th and 14th for his level and a tournament total of five over par 218.

“At Thika Greens the course was playing well though the greens unlike here were hard. I still believe I can shoot under in the final round if the condition improves a bit," said Ngige.

Home player and round two leader Greg Snow dropped to fourth on 219, just a shot adrift from Ngige and Wakhu and in a striking position to the top.

It was however, a bad day out for him as he shot seven over par 78.

Meanwhile, another Muthaiga player Jeff Kubwa carded 77 to tie for fifth place with amateur Mutahi Kibugu, Frank Matilo and another amateur Daniel Nduva.

Of the four on 220, Matilo had the best round of one under par 70, while Kibugu fired level par 71 and Nduva 73.

Wednesday's final round starts at 7.30 and with the leading group expected to take off from 8.40am because of the Muthaiga’s club-nite.

The event like the rest if being sponsored by Magical Kenya and Absa group formerly Barclays Bank of Kenya.

The leader board:

Justus Madoya 71, 77, 68= 216

David Wakhu 76, 75, 67= 218

Simon Ngige 75, 72, 71= 218

Greg Snow 73, 68, 78= 219

Frank Matilo 77, 73, 70= 220

Mutahi Kibugu (A) 76, 73, 71= 220

Daniel Nduva (A) 77, 70, 73= 220

Jeff Kubwa 73, 70, 77= 220

Sydney Wemba (Zam) 76, 71, 74= 221