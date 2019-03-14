Magical Kenya Open: A minute of silence for Flight 302 victims

By EUROPEAN TOUR

Silence fell upon Karen Country Club at 8.44am on Thursday morning as the players paid their respects to the victims of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302.

The flight left Addis Ababa for Nairobi at 8.38am on Sunday morning but lost contact with the control tower six minutes later, with all 157 passengers and crew on board sadly losing their lives.

The field at the Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa observed a minute's silence in their memory and all players wore black ribbons on their hats.

Kenya's Dismas Indiza appeared emotional during the minute's silence, and the 50 year old admitted that he temporarily became distracted after paying his respects - he would however go on to post a two under par 69 to lead the home charge for his country.

“I was two under before the minute’s silence. After that I hit the ball far to the right and made three bogeys in a row," he said.

"Looking back, I think I was thinking about all of the people who lost their lives as it made me feel really bad.

“You feel it from the bottom of your heart, and it is so sad what has happened for our country.”