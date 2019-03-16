By LARRY NGALA

Italy’s Guido Migliozzi on Saturday rolled in a total of eight birdies with only a bogey at the home green for a brilliant seven under par 64 to tie at the with Spain’s Adri Arnaus on 14 under par total, going into Sunday’s final round of the Magical Kenya Open tournament at Karen Country Club.

The Italian, who started the day on seven under par and partnered Arnaus, got off to a flying start, rolling in four birdies on the second, fifth, sixth and seventh, to turn to the back nine on 11 under par.

He then picked up three successive birdies from the 11th, after starting the home nine with a par. He stayed on course until at the 17th where he birdied to go 15 under par.

DROPPED A SHOT

He, however, dropped a shot at the 18th to close the day on 14 under 199 same with the Spanish pro Arnaus who played a clean front nine which included five birdies.

He made more birdies at the 11th and at the 18th though just like the Italian, Arnaus also dropped a shot in between for the day’s six under 65.

“I would have loved to have been here after my front nine yesterday – that’s what I was playing for. I am happy that I was able to turn it around and it has been a lot of fun so far, and hopefully it will continue tomorrow," said Arnaus.

“Yesterday, over the front nine I didn’t quite feel as good as I was having thoughts about my swing, but after that it all seemed to click and I have been able to implement new swing thoughts over and over since."

“I have been in this position before, and I think that everything in the past is going to help me – all I have to do is try and play good golf again tomorrow,’’ added Arnaus, who will again play with Migliozzi.

Migliozzi on the other hand said he played a solid round which was backed by good putting. “I played very solid out there today. My putting was really good, I have been working on that a lot on the greens over the past few days, and I saw a lot of good results from that today," Migliozzi said.

“It is a very tough course and you have to keep the ball on the fairway. The greens are getting tougher and tougher so you have to keep the ball in play to give yourself a chance here."

“I am confident with my game, and I am hoping that my best game – like I played today – will be enough tomorrow."

JAGER DROPS

Meanwhile, round three leader Louis De Jager of South Africa dropped to third place after bogeying five holes in the third round for one under par 70 that gave him a three rounds total of 13 under par 200, just a shot adrift and will be playing with India’s Bhullar Gaganjeet who carded five under par 66 to tie for fourth place with Finland’s Kalle Samooja on 12 under par 201.

It will be a tight finish with three others having tied for sixth place on 10 under par 203 where leading the three was South Africa’s Justin Harding who is chasing back-to-back victories after claiming the Commercial Bank of Qatar Masters last weekend.

The Leaderboard:

199 Adri Arnaus (ESP) 66, 68, 65

199 Guido Migliozzi (ITA) 67, 68, 64

200 Louis De Jager (SA) 64, 66, 70

201 Kalle Samooja (FIN) 70, 67, 64

201 Bhullar Gaganjeet (IND) 65, 70, 66

203 Liam Johnston (SCO) 67, 69, 67

203 Justin Harding (SA) 70, 65, 68