Mombasa Golf Club pick new chairman

Tea Brokers East Africa Limited managing director Kenneth Mwangi was unanimously elected as the new Mombasa Golf Club chairman this week during the club’s 109th year annual general meeting held at the club premises in Mombasa.

Mwangi took over from Symon Wambugu and will serve the club for the next one year.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was elected the club’s honorary member during the well-attended AGM.

The club captain Wilfred Achilla retained his position in a hotly contested race beating Gregory Koech by one vote.

The incumbent garnered 29 votes against his vice-captain who attracted 28 votes with one vote getting spoiled.

The club elections were presided over by Kishor Lakhani amid tension.

