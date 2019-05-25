Muchangi takes on Odera for Match Play Championship title

By LARRY NGALA

Last year’s losing finalist Paul Muchangi will take one former champion William Odera of Golf Park in the final of this year’s Kenya Amateur Match Play Championship at Limuru Country Club on Sunday. The first round of the 36-hole final is set for 8am.

The home player Muchangi beat Kenya’s number one amateur golfer Samuel Njoroge of Kenya Railway Golf club 1-up in the tight and closely contested semi-final match while Odera formerly of Kericho beat another Limuru player Dennis Maara at the 21st hole in another close match.

During the morning’s quarter-final match, Muchangi beat Mathew Wahome of Nyali 1-up in the quarter-final while Njoroge won 5-4 against Royal Nairobi’s Jay Sandhu.

In the other quarter-final match, Maara had beaten Muthaiga’s Mutahi Kibugu at the 20th hole while Odera beat John Lejirmah 5-4 to move to the last four.