Muigai crowned King of the Course in Ruiru

By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

Home player Anthony Muigai over the weekend produced an impressive round of 40 points to claim the overall title in the ICEA Lion King Of The Course Ruiru edition at the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club on Saturday.

Playing off handicap 27, Muigai, who attributed his brilliant performance on regular practice, took off well picking up an early par in the opening hole. And despite scratching the sixth hole after a string of bogeys and double-bogeys, Muigai managed 19 points in the first nine, which he said gave him hope of doing better in the second nine, where he eventually carded 21 points to claim his maiden title, since getting his initial handicap on October 18, 2018.

“The captain has been challenging me to practice hard and improve my game or forget about it and I took his challenge seriously," said Muigai, who beat men winner J.K. Maigua by one point, as Ruiru Sports Club champion Chris Andrea birdied the 12th and 14th for two over par 38 points to finish second, beating Johnson Ngugi, fourth placed Joseph Gachomba, John Nyaga and sixth placed Angelus Maina by two points.

Taking the ladies title in the event, which attracted a record 302 golfers, the highest number of golfers to have participated in a one day event, not only at Ruiru but in the whole country, was S. Patel, who posted 39 points to beat Catherine Wambui by one point, while Jane Mwaura on 37 was third. The fourth prize went to Irene Wamoro with a score of 36 points.

Benjamin Muchungi and Peter Njinu won the first and second nine with scores of 21 and 23 points respectively.

In the guest category, Thika Sports Club’s Peter Karare carded 18 and 22 for 40 points to beat Nyanza Golf Club’s Charles Oloo on countback, while Royal Nairobi’s Linus Kowiti was third with 37 points after beating James Ndertu on countback.

Advertisement

It was an excellent outing for Vet Lab Sports Club lady captain Grace Wanjohi, who first clinched the ladies nearest to pin prize, then added the ladies guest title with a score of 33 points, winning well ahead of Hilda Muhia, while the sponsors winner was Elizabeth Ngethe, who carded 32 points to win ahead of ICEA Assistant General Manager Peter Mukuria, who posted 27 points.

Ruiru Sports Club’s Ben Omondi took home the gross title after firing three over par 75 playing off handicap three, while leading the more than 50 Machakos golfers was their chairman Sawran Singh, who posted 34 points to win by one point from Jackson Maalu, while the Malawi team winner was Moses Limuwa with 32, two points better than Hussein Jussab.

Ibrahim Lande, playing off handicap 20, carded 36 points to emerge as the best ICEA Lion guest winner, while Francis Nzwili and Irene Wamoro won the longest drive contest with Sawran Singh winning the men’s nearest to pin prize.

The third leg in the ICEA Lion Insurance Group sponsored series will take place this coming Saturday at the Nanyuki Sports Club.