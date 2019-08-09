Mulembe golf tourney makes Coast debut

By LARRY NGALA

The Mulembe Golfing Society, which draws its members from Western region, is staging its first ever golf tournament at Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasaa County on Saturday.

Courtesy of Mulembe vice chairman Eric Nyongesa, who is a member of both Nyali and Mombasa Golf Clubs, the event has attracted a record field of 163 players.

Whilst amateurs will vie for an array of prizes in the various categories, the pros will be battling it out for a purse of Sh200,000.

Leading the hunt for the cash prizes will be the long hitting Dismas Indiza from Mumias Golf Club while other pros who travelled to Mombasa for the event, are David Wakhu and Tony Omuli from Golf Park; Thika Greens Golf Resort’s Kopan Timbe, Dennis Saikwa from Royal, Frank Matilo and Jeff Kubwa of Muthaiga; John Kisia and Railway Golf Club’s Alfred Nandwa.

Hunting for the amateur prizes reserved for the society members include Mukhisa Kituyi, Mulembe chairman Francis Okwara of Royal and home players Eric Nyongesa, Lumatete Muchai, Allan Mola, Emmanuel Wekesa and Nyali Vice Captain Evance Manono.