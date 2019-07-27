Taimur, Munyao take early lead at Coast Open

By LARRY NGALA

Nyali Golf and Country Club’s George Munyao and youngster Taimur Malik of Muthaiga grabbed a one shot lead half-way through the opening round of this year’s Coast Open at the Mombasa Golf Club.

The two shot level par 72 each to lead the 48 players who were drawn in the morning as another group of 48 drawn from noon were still tackling the strong afternoon wind and the quick greens on the links course where the Coast Open, also known as Barry Cup, is marking 100 years.

The long hitter Munyao recovered from a double-bogey start at the downhill par four-first hole and three single bogeys at the fifth, sixth and seventh to eventually post a low three under back nine that included birdies on the 14th, 16th and 17th having picked up only one birdie at the eighth.

The junior Malik formerly of Windsor, double-bogeyed the third hole though recovered one shot at the fourth to cross to the back nine with one over par. He managed to level the score after picking up a birdie at the 10th, dropped one more shot at the 12th and 16th after making a birdie at the 15th to join Munyao at the top at the leaderboard.

Following Munyao and Malik on one over par 73 was Kenya Amateur Match play champion Paul Muchangi of Limuru who birdied the first and the 16th having dropped shots on the third seventh and ninth.

“The course is fine save for the strong wind that one has to know to tackle it. I am happy though with my first round score,’’ said Muchangi who tied for the third place with club-mate Francis Kimani, a past winner of the event.

Also joining the leaderboard were John Timbe of Nyali and Vet Lab Sports Club’s Isaiah Otuke on two over par 74, just a shot better than Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Samuel Njoroge. It was however a tough start for defending champion George Felix of Kenya Railway Golf Club who shot six over par 78 and has a lot of work to do in the second round if he would like to retain the trophy.