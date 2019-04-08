Muranga team wins Inter-County golf title

By LARRY NGALA

The Muranga County team better known as the “Metumi’’ made up of players from clubs like Muthaiga and Thika posted a total of 492 points, based on the best 13 scores to claim the Inter-County title at the par 72 Thika Greens Golf Resort course at the weekend.

Captained by Muthaiga’s Patrick Karanja, the Metumi, who fielded the biggest contingent of 53 players, and who had an average of 38 points, beat second placed Rware (Nyeri County) with an average of 37 points, by a total of 14 points.

The Rware team was formed by 38 players, while the Amerucans (Meru County) with the smallest number of players(25), finished third with 445 points from an average of 34 points, same as Abai of Kirinyaga who finished fourth on 440 points.

In all, a total of 196 players including 45 guests participated in the tournament, where handicap 17 Steve Mwangi of Karen clinched the overall individual title with an impressive 43 points made of seven pars, one birdie and eight bogeys.

He won by two points from former Kenya Golf Union (KGU) chairman Muchau Githiaka, who carded 41 points playing off handicap nine, a round that included 12 pars, a birdie and five bogeys to count to take the men’s title after a count back with J.W. Kariuki, while J. Wandere on 40 points was third.

The ladies winner was Nelius Kariuki on 35 points with Carol Kibanya on 34 finishing second.

The guest winner was Robert Onyango on 39 points after a countback with Thomas Thal, while the best four ball prize went to the team of Simon Karari, Anthony Irungu, Mutahi Kibugu and Karoki Munge with a total of 148 points.

Emerging the best player from team Abai was Nguru Wachira on 37 points, and Peter Mwangi was the best in team Metumi with 39 points.

Sam Kingori was the best for Rware on 39 and the Amerucans had Sam Ndungu posting 40 points. Ben Munene won the nearest to pin men and the ladies winner was Mary Maingi, while the longest drive men winner was Paul Ichangi and Mary Maingi won the ladies title.

At Karen Country Club on Friday, Dennis Maara returned an impressive 42 points, to claim the overall title in the 2019 Architectural Association of Kenya golf tournament.

The handicap two Maara from Limuru Country Club, took off with a birdie at the first hole, made an eagle at the second hole, dropped a shot at the fourth and wound up the first nine with a double-bogey at the ninth.

He, however, managed to turn on the heat at the back nine where he birdied the 11th, 13th, 15th, bogeyed the 17th, but cancelled that with an eagle three at the 18th for his brilliant four under par 42 points.

He beat men winner Peter Githae of Karen playing off handicap 13 on countback. Githae only managed to birdie the first and 27th against six bogeys and a scratch at the 14th, to also finish on 42 points.

In second place in the men’s section was S.K. Gatura, while winning the prize for the most senior architect was James Gitoho with 31 points.

The nines went to M. Mukiri and Isaac Ogai with 21 and 22 points, and the ladies winner was Nisha van Hoek on 35, one better than Grace Wanjohi, who took the runner up prize.

Mwangi Kimemia and Bella Tuju won the longest drive contest and claiming the nearest to pin prize for men was X.N. Iraki. And the ladies prize went to Aisha Duba.

During the East Africa Breweries April Mug, Anthony Gacheru won the gross title on 78, while taking the A division title was Phineas Miriti on 71 nett, beating Nigel Stenning on countback.

The nines went to Paul Kaguamba and Anthony Mogere on 35 and 33 nett. The B division winner was Muema Muindi on 67 nett, ahead of veteran Richard Kemoli on 70, while the C division champion is Thuo Waiganjo, who carded 41 points to win by one from Brian Migwi. Ndungu Gathinji was the senior winner with 39 points.

In the ladies Medal No 5 also sponsored by East Africa Breweries, Pettie Ndolo carded 72 nett to win by a shot from Paulynne Kabuga and Wanyua Mululu. In the Bronze division, Vicky Karuga won also with nett 72m and a shot better than Wanjiku Kimamo and Rael Munoru.

Louisa Gitau won the gross on 85 and the nines went to Koki Muia and Anne Mbogori on 33 and 36.5 nett.

At Eldoret, lady golfer Faith Mburu won the Captain’s Prize with an impressive score of 43 points, winning by one point from C. Faith while Ishaan Nathani was third with a score of 40 points.

The fourth prize went to M. Muge with 39 points, beating Shadrack Ngetich and Philip Boit by one point.

At Kericho Golf Club, Joel Chebon carded 37 points to win the overall title in the Vivo Energy golf tournament, where Erastus Orina was second on 36 after a countback with V. Chadha.

The ladies winner was Eunice Korir on 34 points and H. Ikhokoro on 30 was the best staff. The nines went to Edwin Korir and F. Wasike on 22 and 18 points respectively.

At Machakos, Stanley Mumo posted 41 points to claim the overall title in the Akitondo golf tournament, where Paul Kyengo was second on 40 points.

In third place was Dominic Kikuyu with 39 points after a countback with Fred Kilonzi while the King of Akitondo is Josephat Mboya who carded 37 points.

In the ladies section, Susan Ndolo emerged the winner with 35 points after beating Jane Kiiti on countback while Ivvy Nzou was the best guest with a score of 37 points.