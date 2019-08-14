Mutahi to face Din in Junior Match Play

Muthaiga’s Zubair Khan who was also given a bye at the bottom side of the draw will meet club-mate Marvin Ng'ang'a

The Kibugu versus Din match will be followed by the clash between Vet Lab’s Leo Zurovac and Royal’s Ikinu Wambugu while Nakuru’s Daniel Kiragu will take on Nihal Shah

The handicap one Kibugu, who topped the list in the 36-hole Stroke Play qualifying rounds after rounds of 73 and 75, got a bye in Wednesday’s match play first round

By LARRY NGALA

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Mutahi Kibugu is set to take on Nyali’s Zayan Din in the first match of the round of 16 in the Kenya Junior Match Play Championship proper at the par 72 Sigona Golf Club course on Thursday morning.

The handicap one Kibugu, who topped the list in the 36-hole Stroke Play qualifying rounds after rounds of 73 and 75, got a bye in Wednesday’s match play first round where his opponent in Thursday’s match Din beat Chrispine Owuor 2-1. The Kibugu versus Din match will be followed by the clash between Vet Lab’s Leo Zurovac and Royal’s Ikinu Wambugu while Nakuru’s Daniel Kiragu will take on Nihal Shah.

The last match on the first nine will be between Junior Stroke Play champion Taimur Malik of Muthaiga and Wasim Ali. At the back nine, Njogu Kungu of Royal is set to tackle Steve Orinda of Vet Lab while Richard Muthugia will meet Windsor’s Lee Kimathi in the match that will be followed by that of Ndongo Kimemia and Njoroge Kibugu.

Muthaiga’s Zubair Khan who was also given a bye at the bottom side of the draw will meet club-mate Marvin Nganga. During the first round matches, Ikinu Wambugu beat Tajvir Mudher 9-8 and Nihal Shah won 8-5 against Mikael Kihara while Njogu Kungu got a walk over from Tarun Patel.

In the other matches, Richard Muthugia beat John Ng'ang'a 5-3 and Ngondo Kimemia had an easy 10-8 against Martin Nduati while in the last match, Marvin Nganga beat Daniel Matiri 3-2. A total of 35 juniors turned up for this year’s tournament being sponsored by Absa Group.

In the 36- hole stroke play qualifying, Mutahi Kibugu won by a big margin of six shots from club-mate Zubair Khan who had carded 74 and 80 with Lee Kimathi on 157 gross, finished third just a shot better than Daniel Kiragu.

