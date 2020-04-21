Muthaiga Club members contribute Sh1.2m to caddies kitty

By AYUMBA AYODI

Muthaiga Golf Club members have led the way in helping cushion sportspeople against the effects of coronavirus by contributing to the welfare of their club’s caddies in an initiative dubbed “Shikilia Caddies Welfare Initiative.”

By April 10, Muthaiga Club’s 224 members had raised Sh1.2 million for the 210 caddies but the club captain Sneha Patel said the fundraising initiative will continue, adding that they might have surpassed the target they had set out to achieve, but the number targeted is big.

“If you divide the amount we have raised by the total number of caddies you will find that each caddy will get Sh5,000 and for sure this is very little,” Patel said on Sunday, adding that he had written to the club’s board requesting members to increase their contribution.

“We really want to thank members who have been cooperative and always turn up in a big way. I think the biggest mistake we made is setting the target but I will explain to the members on the need to do more,” said Patel, adding that some of the messages coming from the caddies are heart-breaking.

Patel said they have written to the Ministry of Sports through Kenya Golf Union (KGU) for the government to allow a number of caddies to the golf course for ball spotting only.

“We shall ensure that there is social distancing and they don’t get to mingle with those playing or among themselves,” said Patel.

In a letter to appreciate members’ contribution, Muthaiga Golf Club chairman, Alex Gitari said the amount raised will be utilised to purchase assorted food items to support them and their families for the month of April and May.

Besides Muthaiga Golf Club, other clubs that have set put up initiative to support their caddies are Golf Park which has raised close to Sh300,000, Karen Country Club, Vet Lab Sports Club, Thika Sports Club and Royal Nairobi Golf Club. Members at the Windsor Golf and Country Club that has 130 caddies are reported to have also contributed to their caddies with weekly cash give-aways.