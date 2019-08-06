Muthaiga's Khan takes second round lead

The fourth and final round is set for Wednesday 7am in the event being sponsored by Crown Paints PLC for the seventh year running

It was not an easy day for round one leader Njoroge Kibugu who carded 79 to drop to fifth place on 154

Kibugu currently playing off handicap one, dropped three shots at the front nine, started the back nine with two back to back bogeys

By LARRY NGALA

Another Muthaiga player Zubair Khan jumped to the top of the leaderboard after round two of this year’s Kenya Amateur Junior Stroke Play Championship at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Tuesday.

The handicap two Khan overcame a double bogey at the sixth and eighth, having picked up an early one at the second. He however made birdies at the fourth, and at the back nine’s 10th and 18th for one over par 72 and a two rounds total of 148 to lead by two shots from club-mate Mutahi Kibugu who also shot 72 for 150.

Kibugu currently playing off handicap one, dropped three shots at the front nine, started the back nine with two back to back bogeys but rolled in four birdies on the 12th, 13th, 15th and 17th and was heading for an under par score until he dropped two shots at the 16th .

It was not an easy day for round one leader Njoroge Kibugu who carded 79 to drop to fifth place on 154 while another Muthaiga player Taimur Malik and Thika’s Brian Omondi tied for third on 153 after firing three over par 74 each.

The fourth and final round is set for Wednesday 7am in the event being sponsored by Crown Paints PLC for the seventh year running. A total of 66 junior golfers drawn from various clubs in the country are participating in this year’s championship.

The 72-hole event is the top junior event in the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) calendar of events which counts towards the Junior Golfer of the Year or Oder of Merit which will be followed immediately by the Moses Tanui Inter-regional golf tournament at Nakuru Golf Club.

The leaderboard at the end of Tuesday morning’s second round;

148 Zubair Khan( Muthaiga) 76, 72

150 Mutahi Kibugu (Muthaiga) 78, 72

153 Taimur Malik (Muthaiga 79, 74

153 Brian Omondi (Thika Sports) 79, 74

154 Njoroge Kibugu (Muthaiga) 75, 79

156 Emmanuel Njugu (Muthaiga) 80, 76

157 Noah Korir (Nandi Bears) 80, 77

158 Steve Orinda (Vet Lab) 82, 76

159 Lee Kimathi (Windsor) 84, 75