Muthaiga's Kibugu takes first round lead

By LARRY NGALA

Home player Njoroge Kibugu took full advantage of his home course advantage, to grab a one shot lead as the 2019 Kenya Amateur Junior Stroke play Championship got underway at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Monday.

The 15-year-old Kibugu fired four over par 75 gross, to lead his club-mate Zubair Khan who carded 76. It was not however a smooth start for the handicap four Kibugu who picked up four bogeys at the first nine with only one birdie coming at the ninth. He however embarked on the back nine with an eagle three at the 10th which covered for the bogeys he later picked up at the 12th and 16th.

Like Kibugu, Khan also had a poor front nine where he carded three over par with one birdie at the fourth though he made birdies at the 12th and 18th. Finishing two shots behind Khan was another Muthaiga player and tournament favourite Mutahi Kibugu who carded seven over par 78 with Taimur Malik on 79 completing the top four for Muthaiga though tying for the fourth with Royal Nairobi’s Victor Maiyo and Thika’s Brian Omondi.

A total of 66 boys and girls are taking part in the 72-hole event being sponsored by Crown Paints PLC for the seventh year running and which counts towards the Junior Golfers Order of Merit and World Amateur Rankings. The second and third rounds are set for Tuesday morning and afternoon while the fourth and final round will be played on Wednesday.

At Kiambu Golf Club, the pair of veteran golfer David Ndirangu playing off handicap eight and his partner Samuel Kamau Macharia playing off handicap 18, posted an impressive score of 46 points, to claim the overall title in the 10th leg of the Windhoek International Pairs tournament.

The two who usually play together in most of the events at Kiambu, beat the single handicap pair of Michael Karanga (2) and Stephen Kiaro (5) by three points while finishing third on 41 points was the pair of Ken Mwaura and Evans Ngene who beat Joseph Kimotho and Joseph Kimani and that of James Njoroge Kariuki and Ian Njoroge on countback.

The event attracted a total of 44 pairs with the top five pairs having qualified to the national finals to be held at the end of this month.

At Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Mathew Kigen Kipng'or carded 38 points to win the Sunset Golfing Society CSR golf tournament where Caesar Handa on 36 was second, just one point better than Joseah Kogo and Kevin Juma. During the Kenya Red Cross Humanity Cup, Victor Maiyo returned an impressive score of 39 points to win by one point from Samuel Nyaoke while Jay Michoma was third on 38 points.

The nines went to Michael Watii with a score of 21 and Kiplagat Chebii who posted 20 points.

Summarised results

At Sigona; Kenya Sweet Golf Day; Winner;-Sayyam Shah 40pts; R/up Peter Waweru 38, 3rd Nitin K Shah 38, 4th Prashil Shah 37, 5th Sammy Ndungu 37pts; Lady Winner Jaini Shah 32; Guest Winner R S Soin 34pts; Nines : Jimmy Ndenderu 21, Bipi Shah 21pts.

At Karen; The Institute of Quantity Surveyors of Kenya (IQSK) Golf Day; Winner- Charles Ndungu 39 points, 2nd George Ochira 38, cb P. Muthiga 38. Lady winner- Kethi Kilonzo 35 pts, Most senior Quantity Surveyor winner- David Njuguna 35 pts. Best QS R. Kanake 37, 2nd M.M. Ndegwa 36 pts. Nines; Wilson Mugambi 21, K. Kanyaura 22, Team- Rose Musau, Joe Gikuhi, E. Kinungi 35 pts.

At Vet Lab; July Monthly Mug & Ladies Medal No.5; Division A Winner: Leo Zurovac 71 Nett cb Jack Mwangi, Eddy Magoa 71. (B) Ben Omollo 71, (B) David Nyakangó 72, Francis Gaitho 73, (C) Vivek Vijpaye 72, Innocent Nyakwara 75, Franklyn Frimpong 77. Ladies Medal- Silver- Margaret Nyakango 79 nett, Mary Karano 81. Gross- Anne Mululu 99. Bronze winner- Jennifer Karingu 73, Grace Wanjohi 78. Gross- Hellen Manyara 106 gross.

At Thika; Sparrow Ladies Medal; Gross Silver- Betty Gacheru 98, Bronze Gross- Naomi Kimata 97, Silver Nett- Eunice Muthemba 79, G. Ngamau 84, Bronze Nett- A. Kariuki 74, A. Mukiri 75, Men winner- C. Karanja 67 nett, S.K. Warui 68, Gross- D.N. Wainaina 75, Men Guest- B. Wang’ong’u 70, Lady guest- E. Oballaj 78, Junior Winner- D. Gakuo 77 nett.