Muthaiga's Taimur clinches Junior Stroke title

The back nine was however smooth for Malik formerly of Windsor, as he made birdies at the 14th and 18th where he was just a foot away from the pin in his third shot, for his excellent round

By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

Muthaiga's Taimur Malik produced an impressive round of three under par 68 during Wednesday's final round, to clinch the overall title in the 2019 Crown Paints Kenya Amateur Junior Stroke Play golf championship with a four rounds aggregate of 294 gross at Muthaiga Golf Club.

The 16-year-old Malik, currently playing off scratch and who started the day in third place, picked up an early bogey at the very first hole but this did not discourage him as he quickly picked up two birdies at the third and fourth holes, added one more at the seventh and was heading for a low score until he dropped a shot at the stroke index one par four-eighth to cross to the back nine on one under par 35.

The back nine was however smooth for Malik formerly of Windsor, as he made birdies at the 14th and 18th where he was just a foot away from the pin in his third shot, for his excellent round.

"The first round was not very good as I made a slow start with four over par at the opening nine, but I'm glad I improved from the second and played some good golf in the final round. The course was playing well throughout the week and encouraged us to play well,'' said Malik.

Taking the gross title in the 16 to 21 years category was another Muthaiga player Mutahi Kibugu with a total of 297 gross made up of 78, 72, 73 and 74. In second place in this category was round two and three leader Zubair Khan also of Muthaiga who made several bogeys in the closing round for a poor 79 and a total of 301 gross.

Thika Sports Club's Brian Omondi finished third on 310 gross after firing 79 also in the final. Taking the 14 to 15 years category was Vet Lab Sports Club's Leo Zurovac who carded gross 314, winning by one shot from day one leader Njoroge Kibugu. Windsor's Lee Kimathi was third on 320 gross and emerging as the best girl was Jaimee Gachaga who carded 372 gross. Krish Beiju of Vet Lab won the overall nett title with a fine score of 274 nett which included a low 60 in the third round.

The 13 years and under went to Nyali Golf and Country Club's Andrew Wahome who carded 327 despite having started with 90 gross. He won ahead of Krish Beiju on 346 gross and in third place was Sanjama Sharma with 388 gross.

A total of 66 juniors participated in the event which also counts towards the World Amateur Ranking. Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Crown Paints CEO Rakesh Rao said there was need to bring the level of golf to that of other sports like rugby and athletics where Kenya has made great impact.

"It is possible for Kenya to produce top golfers through the junior programme and make impact in the international scene. It is because of this, Crown Paints has over the past seven years supported the Junior Stroke play championship. We have many clubs here compared to countries like Tanzania and Uganda and this should be reflected by our standard of the game of golf. On our part we will continue supporting the event and probably increase the sponsorship if the number of entries will also improve,'' said Rao.