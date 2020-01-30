Muthaiga to host Ladies contest

By LARRY NGALA

The prestigious Muthaiga Golf Club is where the action will be this weekend as the par 71 course hosts the 2019 Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) Chairman’s Prize.

Outgoing KLGU chairman Phyllis Kimbo, who was instrumental in introducing the training of elite Kenya Ladies team by international coach and professional John van Liefland through the Royal and Ancient Golf Club (R&A) and the Kenya Government support, has managed to assemble a big field of 240 drawn from literally all golf clubs in the country.

“This being the last function I have as the KLGU chairman, I feel very privileged to host such a big field, but more so, I must thank all the corporates that have agreed to support me in staging this important event in the ladies calendar," said Kimbo, who besides introducing the training of the elite ladies, also spearheaded the conducting of clinics for junior girls and ladies in generally all over the country through the R&A sponsorship and the participating of the Kenya ladies team to the All Africa Championship in Ghana where Kenya finished third.

This weekend’s tournament, which tees off from 6.53am, is being sponsored by Total, NCBA, RADAR, Advatech, Copy Cat, Automobile Association, Buggy Africa and Liaison Insurance Company all of which have put their resources together to make sure the event is successful.

Of the players drawn particularly in the ladies section include some of the elite players such as Mercy Nyanchama, Agnes Nyakio both from Vet Lab, Naomi Wakesho (Golf Park), Esther Chumo (Eldoret) and defending champion Joyce Wanjiru from Kiambu.

Also drawn are past KLGU chairpersons such as Jaswant Vohora, Diana O’Connor, Joyce Wafula, Maria Chebukati, Dorcas Mbalanya, Lucie Maina, and June Waweru among others.

Vying for the top prize among the men club members will include past chairman Mwai Mbuthia, Kumar Dhall, Wachira Mahihu, Selest Kilinda, Amos Kimunya, Wanjohi Kangangi and outgoing club captain Edgar Kalya.

Meanwhile, the hunt for points in the 2020 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series kicks off this weekend this time with the Mt Kenya Championship at the nine-hole Nyeri Golf Club course, where only 89 players were drawn in the event, which marks its 68th anniversary this year.

Usually, the KAGC series, formerly Golfer of The Year (GOTY), starts with the Sigona Bowl at Sigona Golf Club, whose 2020 has, however, been pushed to March on the request of the sponsors Kibo Sports.

However, back to the hilly Nyeri Golf Club course, those expected to perform well going by their current form will be Muthaiga’s Mutahi Kibugu, his young brother Njoroge Kibugu, Railway’s Samuel Njoroge, Simon Njogu from the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort Naivasha and Nanyuki’s Peter Rimui.