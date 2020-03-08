Mutwii wins Chairman's Prize in Machakos

By LARRY NGALA

On-form Victor Mutwii managed to overcome a strong field of 106 golfers including some of the leading amateurs in the country, to claim the overall title in the 2019 Chairman’s Prize golf tournament at the par 72 Machakos Golf Club course at the weekend.

Playing off handicap 10, Mutwii - who was in the team of Fred Kilonzi, former club chairman Collins Kaloki and Julius Kioko - posted an excellent score of 40 stableford points made up of 20 points in each nine.

“I was in a fantastic team of good players but I showed them how it is done,’’ said Mutwii who finally joined the league of single figure handicap players at Machakos Golf Club as his handicap was later chopped to nine.

He started the first nine well with two straight pars, but bogeyed the third and fourth then recovered one at the par four-fifth. He however double-bogeyed the tough stroke index one-seventh hole for five over par 20 points.

At the back nine, Mutwii birdied the par five-10th, then dropped shots at the 13th, and two at 15th and wound up the nine and the day, with a bogey at the long par five-18th.

“I have been practising over the past two weeks for this tournament because I really wanted to win it, and I am glad it has happened,” added Mutwii who beat second-placed Julius Musyoka by one point.

In third place was Fred Kilonzi on 38 points while Kennedy Kisoi was fourth with 37 points following a countback with fifth-placed and tournament favourite James Ndunda.

Leading the men guests in the event which also attracted a strong contingent from Eldoret led by Tom Mutei, was Limuru’s Onyancha Bwomote who carded 37 points to beat Alex Mutia, John Barorot and Paul Muigai by one point.

In the ladies section, S.W. Ndolo carded 36 points to claim the top prize, beating Victoria Muthiani by two points while Susan Ndolo was third on 32 points. The staff prize went to Ann Ooko on 18 points and the nines went to Virginia and Bernard Mungata on 20 and 21 points respectively.

Taking the longest drive titles were Samson Kimilu for the men’s prize and Eldoret’s Diana Chemweno while Fred Kilonzi won the nearest to pin prize.