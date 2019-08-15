Nakuru Club to host captains tourney

By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

The first-ever All Captains Prize golf tournament is set for the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course, where a field of 112 players was drawn to battle it out for over 20 prizes, courtesy of the sponsors Menengai Drilling company, Crater Automobile and past captains of the club.

Current captain Hillary Korir said on Thursday that though a number of players had not confirmed their participation at the time the draw was being done, the door was still open for those willing to participate in the historical event organised to honour both past men and lady captains of the club.

Korir, who said the course had been prepared well specifically for the event, thanked both the current club chairman, Steve Kihumba and past chairman Wanjohi Wahome for their great idea in remembering and appreciating all those men and women who have served the club as captains over the past 90 years.

“It is not very easy to bring all those who served the club as captains over the years. I therefore thank those who accepted the invitation of the chairman to come and grace the occasion," said Korir, adding that there will be a number of social activities to mark the historical and very important day for the club.

“We will be having juniors around as well as families of the various guests and club members joining us during the day."

The captain said the prizes had been divided into various categories which includes some for juniors as well as the captains. Apart from Korir, some of the captains who will be battling it out for the prizes reserved for them include former Kenya Golf Union (KGU) and Kenya Open Golf Limited Chairman Ngugi Kiuna, who became the first African captain in 1979 then based in Nakuru.

Others include Wahome Wanjohi, Karinga Wambugu, Njuguna Njoka, Steve Mugunyu, and Steve Kihumba among many others.

The prize for the ladies will be contested by among others, current lady captain Wanjiru Kaime, the legendary Sarah Ainley, Nancy Steinmann, Susan Gichuki, Esther Karuga, and Clem Muli.

A number of guests from various clubs have also been invited to join Nakuru members. They include Kenya Golf Union(KGU) North Rift representative Andrew Chelogoi from Eldoret Golf Club and his club pro Boniface Simwa.

Club chairman Steve Kihumba said all the past captains will be awarded tokens of appreciation for their services and that they will all plant trees.

“I have also asked them to bring old photos if they have any taken during their tenure. Many are extremely excited for the gesture," added the club boss.

He said the most interesting thing will be the presence of 1978 captain Krishan Ahlluwalia, now 86, who arrived from India on Tuesday and the man he handed over the captainship Ngugi Kiuna.

“I am so glad that what started as a dream way back between and former captain Wahome Wanjohi in 2015, has finally became a reality," Kihumba said.

In addition to the event, the club will also launch the Captains Park/Garden project in honour of all the captains.

Back in the greater Nairobi region, Sigona Golf Club will host the seventh leg of the 2019 country-wide Crown Silicone Stableford Challenge this weekend, where a big field of over 200 players was drawn to fight it out for an array of prizes.

This weekend’s event follows others held at Nakuru, Thika, Kiambu, Nanyuki, Vet Lab, and Kenya Railway Golf Club.

The series according to Crown Paints CEO Rakesh Rao, is part of the company’s CSR and its contribution to the development of the game of golf in the country.

“We have supported many events in the country over the past seven or so years including the national junior stroke play championship because we believe as a company we have a role to play in the development of sports like golf," said Rao, during the Junior Stroke Play championship at Muthaiga.

Elsewhere, Thika Sports Club will be the venue for the Sanlam, which has attracted a huge field, while action continues at the nine-hole Machakos Golf Club course where over 100 were drawn for the Madison Insurance tournament.