Nakuru player Kamau seals CIC tournament title

By LARRY NGALA

Luther Kamau, a leading golfer at Nakuru golf club, at the weekend fired level par 39 points playing off handicap to win the overall prize in the CIC Insurance Group tournament at the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course.

He started the day with two successive bogeys at the first and second holes, picked up a triple bogey at the par four-fifth hole, then birdied the sixth and seventh to level his score.

He then dropped a shot ninth and quickly at the 11th hole. Things however changed for the better for Kamau as he made birdies at the 13th and 14th, and at the 16th and 17th to claim the day’s top title.

Taking the men’s first prize was Peter Kikwai, who beat youngster Wasim Ali on countback with 37 points, with Miriam Wanjiku also on 37, beating Kuljit Sahota on countback in the ladies section.

Veteran golfer Njuguna Njioka won the gross title on 32 points and Roy Bwoma was the best guest with 39 points.

But the day’s best score was posted by the CIC Insurance Group General Manager Joseph Kamiri who recovered from a first hole scratch, to post 42 points that included eight pars and one birdie, to claim the staff prize.

Weekend golf round-up

At Nyahururu; CMC Motor Group Golf Day; winner- Samuel Munyua 39 pts, Men winner- Mwaura Muiru 37, Dennis Kigundu 36, Gross- Cyrus Lwenyi 82 gross, Lady winner- Susan Hiuko 29, Nines: Peterson Ndegwa 20, Wilfred Kimotho 18,

Vet Lab: Stableford Sponsor: Captain’s Kitty; Man Winner: Vishal Tank 40 Pts, Dhruv Kavia 39, Francis Musila 38,Lady Winner: Jane Mwangi 35, Jennifer Karing’u 32, Guest Winner: Rajesh Shah 37, Senior Winner: Yutaka Asami 37, Nines: Edwin Bii 21, Philip Gow 21 Pts.

Karen: ICPAK Charity Golf Tournament; Overall Winner FK Mugo 41 Pts, Man Winner Fredrick Wagura 40, David Kireri 38, Raymond Nyamweya 37, Lady Winner Bahati Morara 36, Jane Wambui 33 cb Lillian Mbaabu 33pts.

September Monthly Mug sponsored by Hemingways Collection; Gross- Gilbert Maina 79, (A) Ken Kubasu 37, Douglas Duncason 36, (B) Vianney Rusagara 40, Ken Ombati 38, (C) David Tyrell 35, Chris Everard 34. Senior winner- Harry Mugo 29 pts.

Thika: Syngenta Golf Day; Overall winner- Mugo Kirika 41 pts, Men winner- David Matano 40 cb James Wangai, Simon Ngugi 40, Lady winner- Linda Kinyua 37, Florence Githiori 36, Gross- Patrick Nduati 32, Nines: Hanif Kurji 22, Ian Irungu 22, Guest- S. Kanyi 36, Kimani Kiragu 34, sponsor winner- Samuel Njunu 31 pts.

Thika Greens: Plass Golf Day sponsored by Patrick Ngunjiri; Overall winner; John Kamuyu 42 pts, Men winner- E. Kirongothi 41, Simon Karari 39, Lady winner- Nancy Ndungu 31, Nines: Njuguna Ndungu 21, S. Githinji 23 pts.

Muthaiga: Club Matchplay Championship & Subsidiary; Gross winner- Kumar Dhall 77, men winner- nett Peter Karoki 69, Rajiv Sharma 70, Shiv Shah 71. Winner- A division- Zubair Khan, runner up Taimur Malik, (B) C.M. Njuguna, Runner up John Gachoya, (C) Ken Kaniu. Runner up- Anthony Mungai.

Nyali: Crossroads Fellowship Golf Day; Winner- Men- Ian Marshall 36 points, 2nd Aameen Dhanji 35, 3rd Japheth Obonyo 34, Lady winner- Joyce Masai 36, 2nd Vanessa Peris 34, Best Senior- John Smith 32, Junior Winner- Nathan Ngweno 39 pts.