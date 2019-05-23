Crown Silicone golf series shifts to Nanyuki

Nanyuki Sports Club is where the main action will be again this weekend in the local golf scene as the par 72 course, which was the venue last weekend of the Nation Classic golf event, hosts the fourth leg in the Crown Silicone golf series.

The event is sponsored by Crown Paints, who are also the sponsors of the annual Boys and Girls Championship at Muthaiga.

This weekend’s event, coming after the first three legs in Nakuru, Thika Sports Club and Kiambu, is set for a 7.30am tee-off and has attracted a field of 114 players though the captain is still accepting post entries from 11am. Last weekend’s Nation Classic set a new record in Nanyuki of 125 players.

This weekend’s field does not however include the Nation Classic champion Peter Rimui - who playing off plus one handicap - posted three under par 38 points to claim the overall title. Rimui will be at Limuru for the Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship.

Moses Muthoki, Samuel Gichuru, former captain Jediel Muriungi, Joshua Kinoti, and Nyeri’s Mwangi Gathu and George Kiguta - who lost to Rimui last weekend - will be in action to battle it out for the overall title.

GOOD SHAPE

Club captain Mark Kirimi says the course is still in good shape despite the on-going rains, meaning it will be playing long, a condition that may favour the single figure handicap players such as Muriungi, Gathu and club chairman Gabriel Miungi who are able to give the ball enough carry.

“The course is in very good shape as we have been experiencing rain every afternoon but more on Tuesday and today," said Kirimi.

Besides the players from the mountain region, the event has also attracted a number of golfers from other clubs in the country led by the sponsor, Crown Paints managing director Rakesh Rao - who will be in action from 10am.

He will also use the opportunity to update the company’s clients and potential ones on their latest products, and at the same time receive feedback from the clients and business associates in the region.

ROTARY CLUB AT ROYAL

Back in Nairobi, Royal Nairobi Golf Club will Friday afternoon host over 150 players in the Rotary Club of Milimani sponsorship fund annual charity golf tournament which is being sponsored by Communication Authority (CA), Cynton Limited, Sports Station, Elgon Kenya and Stella Physio among others.

Funds raised during the charity event, which has been taking place annual for years, is usual used to boost the Scholarship Fund which supports secondary school and vocational training, a programme that has been going on for the past 20 years.

Director of Fund Raising in the Rotary Club of Milimani Sammy Itemere says 53 students have graduated through their scholarship programme, one of them having been enrolled in a PhD program at the University of California-Davis in the United States.

“Currently, we have 18 students in various secondary schools and six in universities and colleges, hence this Friday we are targeting to raise at least two million shillings," said Itemere, who appealed for more players to turn up at Royal.

LADIES BATTLE IN RUIRU

At Ruiru Sports Club, it will be the turn of the Key to the Door tournament which has attracted a field of 60 ladies and 100 men. The event is being sponsored by Tropikal Brands, Coca Cola, UIP Real Estate, Daraja Capital, Forever Living among others.

Lady captain Mary Muthoni said ladies will tee off from early morning to 10am while their male counterparts will play from 11am.

“Being a KLGU tournament, this is usually our signature event at the club. We have entries from across the country,” said Muthoni. "We have a range of categories for the men and ladies, giving everyone a chance to fight out for top honour."