Nanyuki man wins Crown Paints title

Excellent putting and accurate driving earned Nanyuki golfer Stephen Nduguta the overall title during the Crown Paints-sponsored golf tournament, the fourth leg in the Crown Silicone Golf Series, at the par 72 Nanyuki Sports Club course on Saturday.

Nduguta, whose last best performance was during the Captain’s Prize last November, scratched three holes and made two singles and two double-bogeys but still managed to put together 39 stableford points made up of 18 in the first nine and 21 at the back nine, to beat Nyahururu Sports Club’s T.G. Mundia by one point.

“Have been practicing at least four times a week and particularly the short game so the bad weather did not really matter to me today,” said Nduguta after receiving the overall prize from Crown Paints CEO Rakesh Rao.

Finishing in third place with 36 points was Peter Rimui who had won the Nation Classic the previous weekend.

Taking the ladies first prize was Wendy Jackson who carded 38 points to win ahead of Ruth Karoki on 32 points. Leading the big number of guests was Muthaiga’s Kaburu Mwirichia with 36 points while club captain Mark Kirimi won the gross title on 81 gross.

Nyeri’s Sammi Mose and Luka Mwangi won the first and second nines on 21 and 20 pointsand winning the longest drive were Arthur Muchiri and Mercy Mburu both from Nyeri.

Winning the nearest to pin was Joshua Kinoti who was 16ft from the pin at the 18th hole.

The event attracted a field of 75 players who were drawn from the mountain region as well as other clubs in Nairobi.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Crown Paints CEO Rao said Crown Paints, which is 60 years old in Kenya, had taken a leading role in innovation saying the Crown Silicone and Crown Teflon were the leading products in the market at the moment.

Summarised results

At Royal Nairobi Golf Club:

Rotary Club of Millimani Charity golf tournament: Overall winner: Paul Kahura 42 points; second: Alex Mbatha 41 points; Nines: Carol Okara 26 points and Sammy Itemere 20 points; Best Rotarian: K.C. Kaane 36 points; Best junior: Wanderi Kariuki 30 points. Money raised: Sh1.5 million

At Nakuru:

New Managent Committee Golf Day: Overall winner: Dailjit Hunjan 43 points, P.K. Waweru 38, 3rd Bhavesh Sumaria 38, Gross: John Kamais 34, Guest: J.G. Mburu 35, Committee Winner: Mandeep Sahota 38, Senior Winner: Ramesh Khagram 34, Junior- Kenneth Muraya 30 pts.

At Ruiru: Key to The Door Golf Day: Lady winner: Wambui Rugu 69 nett, Edith Ngugi 70, Caroline Njeru 71, Men Winner: Eliakim Maina 40 points, Francis Ndegwa 38, Kenneth Kimati 37, Guest winner: John Omanwa 39 pts

At Nandi Bears:

Ngao Credit Golf Day: Overall winner: Cornelius Kipkoech 39 points, Simon Miningwo 38 cb Peter Terer; Longest drve Lady: Faith Chemutai; Men winner: Simon Chepkwony; Nines: M.Muge 20, I. Brooker 20 points.

At Vet Lab: