Nation Classic Series enters business end

By LARRY NGALA

This year’s Nation Classic Golf series enters its home stretch with the fourth leg at the nine-hole Eldoret Golf Club course this weekend.

Coming after the first three legs held at Nyanza Golf Club, Nanyuki Sports Club and Nyali Golf and Country Club Mombasa, this weekend’s event has attracted a big field of 136 golfers who include players from other North Rift clubs such as Nandi Bears and Kitale.

Club captain Geoffrey Kitiwa says, though the course is currently in an excellent condition, it is likely to play long because of the ongoing rains.

“We have been having rain in the past few days though it has not flooded. The course is still in good condition, but it will obviously be playing long,’’ said Kitiwa, who is among those drawn to battle it out for some fabulous prize.

Besides the captain and some of the players, who have been in great form lately, such as Danny Chelogoi, Emmanuel Chelogoi and Fred Kibor, will be defending champion, youngster Ishaan Nathani.

The up and coming lad two weeks ago posted an impressive score of 42 points, to claim the overall prize in the Doctors Golf tournament.

The competition will tee off from 7am.

The Nation Media Group has been partnered, once again, by one of the leading hotel chain in Kisumu County, the Grand Royal Swiss Hotel, and has lined up a number of activities for the weekend.

On Firday, NMG will visit Natwana Primary School in Soy Constituency in Uasin Gishu County to distribute text books to the school that was started in 1940.

This is part of NMG’s corporate social responsibility and Newspapers in Education initiative. NMG will be distributing the Daily Nation pullout Juniorspot and Taifa Leo to help improve Swahili language among the kids and also offer mentorship to the students.

The main objective of NMG is to improve literacy levels in the different counties by providing books.

Natwana Primary School is a mixed state school situated 5km north of Moi’s Bridge town. The school was started in 1940 to cater for the children of the white settlers workers. The current population stands at 800.

Meanwhile, the marketing department will be doing an activation for Daily Nation and the people who sign up subscription on site will be awarded gift hampers.

The par 73 Nakuru Golf Club will be the venue this weekend of the fourth leg of the CIC Insurance group golf series.

The series started with the first leg in Limuru early this year, with other events having been staged at Ruiru and Kakamega golf clubs. CIC Group general manager Joseph Kamiri says the continued golf series underscores the company’s commitment to develop the game of golf in the country.

The tournament has attracted over 200 players drawn from Nakuru, Njoro and other clubs in the Central Rift region.

At Ruiru Sports Club, KCB will host a corporate golf tournament where over 200 players will be battling it out for an array of prizes in the 18-hole Stableford event that is part of the KCB 2019 golf series.