Nation Classic Series heads to Mombasa’s Nyali Golf Club

By LARRY NGALA

The Nation is in Mombasa County this weekend for a number of social activities whose highlight will be the third leg of this year’s Nation Classic Golf Series at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course.

Returning to Nyali after visiting the historical Mombasa Golf Club course also known as the “front course", this year’s Nation classic event set for Saturday morning from 7am has attracted a field of 124 players though club captain Willie Mbote has reserved some slots for post entries for those who were not able to put their names early enough.

Although it rained on Wednesday, Nyali vice captain Evance Manono says the course is in perfect condition and all set for the Nation event. Leading the field in the event which is open to all golfers from the Coast region, will be club chairman John Stokes who will be in the company of Nation Media Group chairman Dr Wilfred Kiboro, former Nyali lady chairman Christine Ockotch and Joyce Kamau.

Club captain Willie Mbote who is among the single figure handicap golfers expected to battle it out with other elite golfers as well as those in the high and middle level handicap golfers, is drawn in the morning. A big number of the club’s leading amateurs who include Vice Captain Evance Manono, George Muanyo, Erick Nyongesa, Jimmy Kingori, Gregory Koech, William Kaguta and Kim Ranxe are drawn in the afternoon.

During last year’s Nation tournament, Wilfred Wanjui beat a field of over 100 players to claim the overall title at the Links Mombasa Golf Club course and will be trying to defend his title.

Meanwhile, besides former lady chairman Ockotch, those going for the ladies top prize if not the overall title include Susan Stokes, Mary Kandu, Mary Mwai, Jane Mburu and Peris Vanessa who has been in great form this year.

The field also includes a number of guests drawn from various clubs in the country, including Senator Samuel Poghisio, Kenya Breweries managing director Jane Karuku and Sigona’s Cyllus Onyango. A host of juniors are also drawn to vie for a special prize reserved for them. Those in the starting list include Agil Is-Haq, Rumil Jayasinghe, Nanthan Ngweno, Alyssa Jamal and Zayan Din.

The Mombasa-based Nation team led by regional editor Allan Olingo and head of corporate and regulatory affairs and other staff will today travel to Kilifi County to donate text books to Kiwandani Primary School.

This is in line with NMG's sustainability agenda and will serve as one of the group's numerous community engagement programs meant to give back to society and commemorate the group's 60th anniversary.

Back in Nairobi, Kenya Railway Golf Club will host the fifth leg of the Windhoek International Pairs series while action continues also at Kiambu Golf Club with the Githunguri Golf Day event.

At Muthaiga, the weekend starts with the sixth edition of the Centrum-Alliance annual Charity tournament on Friday.