Nation Classic golf series ends in Limuru

The annual Nation Classic golf series which marks its 34th anniversary this year, returns to the scenic par 72 Limuru Country Club course this weekend, for the final leg in the 2019 series.

The last time Limuru hosted the grand finale of Kenya’s longest running amateur golf series, was in 2016. And like then, this year’s finish has attracted a huge field of 250 players.

They include some of those who qualified from the earlier events held at Nyanza Golf Club Kisumu, Nanyuki, Nyali Golf and Country Club Mombasa and Eldoret Golf Club.

A number of corporate organisations have partnered with the Nation Media Group in spicing up the series.

For this weekend’s event, NMG will be joined by Inchcape Kenya Limited, who are offering a special prize of a Jaguar E-Pace car, for the first player who will hole in one at the 201-yard par three seventh hole.

Also teaming up with the Nation at Limuru are St. Andrews School Turi to educate the golfers what the institution is all about.

The overall winner of the event will earn a ticket to play in the Magical Kenya Open 2020 Pro-Am at Karen Country Club in March.

Currently, the Limuru course, one of the most scenic courses in the country is playing well, with the greens in an excellent condition as well as the fairways, though wayward golfers particularly those in the high handicap bracket may pay a heavy price should they veer off the well mowed fairways into the unforgiving roughs.

Just over a month ago, Limuru added another unique feather to its cap when it conducted a historic election that saw the club pick its second ever woman chairman, Caroline N Wangari.

“Those who know us at Limuru are very familiar with the warmth and friendliness that members usually extend to our visitors, so I promise you nothing short of a wonderful experience,” said Wangari.

“We want Nation Media Group to know that we value their sponsorship and choice of Limuru Country Club as the venue for the finale, and we will do everything possible to exceed their expectations so that they return next year,” added Wangari who will be leading the big field in the company of NMG chairman Wilfred Kiboro from 1.14pm.

Those drawn in the morning includes Kenya amateur champion Paul Muchangi. Former Kenya Golf Union chairman George Maara, former national team captain Francis Kimani, and Serena Group of Hotels boss Mahmoud Janmohamed will tee off in the afternoon.