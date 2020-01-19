Nderitu crowned King of the Course in Nanyuki

By LARRY NGALA

Kim Nderitu, a handicap 21 golfer and a member of both Nanyuki and Thika Sports Club, won a four-way countback to win the ICEA Lion King Of The Course Nanyuki edition at the beautiful Nanyuki Sports Club course on Saturday.

And he only needed three pars and a host of bogeys to post 38 points made up of 18 points in the first nine and 20 at the back, beating men winner Marlin Ndegwa and veteran John Mathai on countback.

Ndegwa returned 19 points in each nine, while Mathai also combined 19 points in each nine to also sign for 38 points.

The third prize in the men section went to Samuel Muchiri, who started well by posting 22 points in the front nine, though the going was tough for him in the back nine, where he only managed 16 points.

Nderitu, who had to travel back to Thika immediately after his round, said in a message read by his team-mate John Mathai that he was excited after winning the event, despite the tough pin positions.

“I played well though I missed many par chances because of the tough pin positions. I am however very excited winning the event and thank ICEA Lion for bringing the King Of The Course series to Nanyuki," said Nderitu.

Meanwhile, Nyeri Golf Club’s Jennifer Kariuki claimed the ladies title with a score of 33 points, beating Engineer Jacinta Mwangi also from Nyeri on countback. The ladies guest winner was Beatrice Meso from Machakos with a score of 30 points.

Series founder, Kimanzi Muthengi emerged the men guest winner with a fine score of 38 points made up of 18 and 20 despite scratching he seventh hole.

“I was firing until a scratched the seventh and made a couple of bogeys and double bogeys, but I am happy all the same that I have been improving in every tournament," said Muthengi, who is based in Lilongwe, Malawi.

He won by two points from his Machakos Golf Club chairman Sawran Singh, who carded 36 points as Nanyuki’s top amateur Peter Rimui fired one over par 73 gross to claim the gross title.

Moses Muthoki and Mose Sammy won the nines with 22 and 20 points and veteran golfer Baldev Singh from Nyeri and the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) Central region representative, hit a massive 340 yards to claim the men’s longest drive, where Jane Munyori won the ladies prize.