Nduati claims Mountain Classic series

By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

Charles Nduati, a handicap 13 golfer, over the weekend beat a field of 140 players to emerge the overall winner of the 11th edition of the Mountain Classic Golf series at the nine-hole Kiambu golf club course.

And it’s a birdie at the first hole which set the ball rolling for a successful day for Nduati, who despite scratching the fifth and 14th holes, managed to roll in a total of 11 pars for an impressive score of 39 points to beat men winner Eliud King’ara, who carded 17 and 21 for 38 points, with handicap four golfer John Ngure finishing in second place with 37 points.

Taking the gross title was Evans Ngene with a score of eight over par 80.

Leading the ladies with a score of Charity Njoroge playing off handicap 14 who posted 36 points. She won on countback having also posted 36 points. Former Kiambu Golf Chairman and the national coordinator of the Mountain Classic, Fredrick Njagi, posted 36 points to claim the first prize, beating Don Mwaura by two points.

FORMER FOOTBALL STAR

Patrick Kamugi claimed the Amicus prize on 35 points ahead of Kevin Nzioka, who carded 31 points. In the guest category, former football star J.J. Masiga posted 38 points. The nines went to Franklin Mugendi on 21 and Mwangi Purity, who scored 22 points.

One of Kiambu’s leading golfers and captain of Ndumberi Golf Club, Michael Karanga, won the longest drive for the men as Elizabeth Muriuki claimed the ladies title.

In the nearest to pin contest, Patrick Wanjohi took the men’s prize, while the ladies prize went Joyce Wanjiru.

At Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Vet Lab Sports Club’s Agnes Nyakio posted five over par 77 gross to win the overall title in the Ladies Open. She won by two shots from Silver gross winner Njeri Onyango, who beat another Vet Lab player Mercy Nyanchama on countback.

BRONZE WINNER

Home player Serah Khanyereri making a comeback in the national scene after missing a number of events due to illness, carded 81 gross to finish fourth. In fifth place was the veteran Mary Karano on 83 gross. Kiambu’s Joyce Wanjiru was the Silver nett winner ahead of Ann Thoronjo, Suki Jo, Rachel Ndei and Zinat Miwa.

The Bronze Gross Winner was Mary Muthoni on 93 gross, winning ahead Norah Njeri on 94, Jaswant Vohora on 96, while Flora Mutahi on 97 finished in fourth place after beating Berlin Okeyo 97 on countback.

The nett winner was J. Mutuota on 71 after a countback with Martha Mbote (71). In third place came Ruth Nyaga with 72, just one shot better than C. Kenei 73 and Rose Mwarania 73.

The Longest Drive lady winner was Agnes Nyakio, while Joyce Wanjiru won the nearest to pin prize. In the Subsidiary event, Paul Temba won with 36 after beating Dipak Patel, E. Malit 36 and Chadwick Namasake 36. The guest winner was Tom Simba with 39 points.

The following are summarised results of the weekend golf round-up;

In Nakuru; Windhoek International Pairs Golf Series; Winners; B.Kimaro/R. Obondy 46 pts, S. Nanji/SNanji 45, P.S. Shah/D.Sharma 45, D. Biegon/R. Keter 43, P.Nderitu/M.Maiyo 43, S. Musyoka/K.Bii 43 points.

In Limuru; Heineken Golf Day; David Matheka 40 points, men winner- Patrick Lavandhomme 39, Andrew Koech 39, Lady winner- M.N. Nyakango 35, cb Wafari Gilruth 35, Guest Winner- Ken Ngumbau 38, J. Kombo 37 Points,

At Railway; Mwangi Kiunjuri Golf Day; Laban Gathungu 38, Men winner- John Kamenyi 38, James Mugo 38, George Orora 37, Lady winner- Millicent Mello 33, Gross winner- John Lejirmah 37, Nines:George Muturi 21, Sammy Ikingi 21, Junior winner- Kaash Padam 28, Guest winner- Dennis Kinuthia 40,

At Muthaiga; AfrAsia Bank and Pam Golding Properties Golf Day; Julius Mutethia 39 points, Men winner- David Gaita 37, Vipin Rajan 36 cb Rajiv Sharma 36, Lady winner Sonia Patel 37, Sumira Furrer 36, Best Guest- B. Gadhia 38, P. Raval 35, Junior Winner Martin Wanyoike 36 S. Sanjana, Senior winner- Chandu Shah 34. Senior Winner Chandu Shah 34 pts.