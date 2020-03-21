Ndumberi upset Muthaiga in Foursomes thriller

By LARRY NGALA

Ndumberi Golf Club’s Michael Karanga and his partner Steve Kiaro will take on Kenya Railway Golf Club’s A team made of Golfer of the Year champion Samuel Njoroge and John Lejirmah in one of the semi-final matches of the 2020 Nairobi District Foursomes golf tournament at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Sunday.

The Ndumberi team, which is taking place for the first time in the event, upset tournament favourites Muthaiga A of the leading junior golfers Mutahi Kibugu and Taimur Malik 2-1 in the quarter-finals played on Saturday.

The other semi-final match will be a home affair pitting Muthaiga C of Bo Ciera and Khushil Nathwani and the Muthaiga B pair of Bhavnish Chandaria and Neer Chandaria.

The Muthaiga C team made it to the semis after beating Vet Lab Sports Club B team of Leo Zurovac and Steve Orinda 4-3 while their B team beat Limuru A of John Kariuki and Paul Muchangi, a match which went all the way to the 19th hole.

During the round one matches in the morning, Ndumberi, popularly known as “St Andrews”, had sent Golf Park A packing with a 5-4 victory while Railway A had an easy work against Sigona B who they beat 7-6, with Muthaiga C qualifying to the last eight after beating Railway B team 5-3.

Another tough match during the morning round was the one between Muthaiga B team and the Sigona A team of father and son Hanif Tayebjee and Adam Tayebjee, where the visiting team went down at the 20th hole after a thrilling battle.

On the other hand, the Limuru pair of Muchangi and Kariuki had an easy match against Vet Lab C before going down to Muthaiga B in the afternoon, while the top Muthaiga side of Mutahi Kibugu and Taimur Malik won at the 20th and Golf Park C won 4-3 against Vet Lab A.

This year a total of 23 teams drawn from 12 clubs had been listed to play in the inter-club foursomes tournament which usually is the season opener though it could not take place in January because of other activities.