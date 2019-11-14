Nduva favourite for Winston Churchill Cup

By LARRY NGALA

Fresh from his massive 13 shots victory in the just concluded Pam Golding Safari Open at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf resort and Spa in Uganda, Nyali’s long hitting Daniel Nduva is the man to watch this weekend as Kenya’s top amateur golfers resume their hunt for points in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series with the Winston Churchill Cup at the par 72 Thika Sports Club course.

During the Serena event, Nduva carded an impressive eight under par 208 made up of rounds of 70, 67, and 71 to clinch his back-to-back victory in Uganda, having won the Uganda Open in September.

At Serena, Nduva won ahead of Vet Lab Sports Club’s Mike Kisia, who will be among those challenging Nduva this weekend.

This year’s Winston Churchill Cup, which was postponed in May, has attracted a small field of 39 players, whose first round is set for Friday morning, where besides Nduva, Kisia and other leading amateurs drawn include, Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Samuel Njoroge, William Odera of Golf Park, Muthaiga’s Taimur Malik and Mutahi Kibugu, the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort’s Simon Njogu and home player Peter Rimui.

However, apart from the main event where the elite players will vie for the Winston Churchill Cup and some points towards the KAGC Order of Merit, the club has organised a subsidiary event which will take place Friday with a field of 150 players expected to battle it out for some special prizes reserved for them courtesy of this year’s sponsors Safari Park Hotel, East Arica Breweries Limited, Dormans and Centro Food.

Meanwhile, Fresha, the Githunguri Dairies milk brand will be making a major return to Ruiru Sports Club this weekend where the tournament has attracted 195 golfers so far in what is promising to be a tough competition at the par 72 course.

Coming in the wake of back-to-back corporate tournaments, the Fresha event marks the third year at Ruiru.

“We are up for a very exciting game with the course in excellent because of the on-going rains,” said Peter Mwaura, the Golf Captain.

Mwaura said the event by the Githunguri Dairies, one of the top three milk producers in Kenya, is their way of interacting with their farmers and other stakeholders across the chain.

They have therefore invested heavily in the weekend tournament with great prizes and hospitality just to say thank you to their customers.

Recent winners like Kimani Munyua, Kibui Boro, Susan Kanyora and Pauline Mungai are expected to put up strong challenge against some of the club’s top amateurs such as Ben Omondi, Frank Munyua, and Chris Andrea.

On the other hand, Machakos Golf Club will host the Tourism Fund golf tournament, which has attracted over 100 players including some from various clubs in the country.

This is the second event the Tourism Fund is sponsoring in less than two months, having sponsored a major one at Thika Sports Club on October 23.

Elsewhere, Limuru and Sigona will stage the Chairmen’s Prize, while Royal Nairobi will have the Lady Captain’s Prize and at Vet Lab Sports Club, Club captain Fernando Wangila will also be hosting his Captain’s Prize.