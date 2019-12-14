Nduva pulls clear at Nyali Open

By LARRY NGALA

Home player Daniel Nduva pulled away from the rest of the field after a course equalling five under par 66 in the afternoon’s second round to lead by nine shots going into Sunday's final round of the 2019 Nyali Open Golf championship at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course.

The plus two handicap Nduva, who set the course record of five under during the 2017 Kenya Amateur Stroke play championship, started the afternoon round with a birdie at the first hole. He parred the rest of the first nine holes.

He then made birdies on the 11th, 12th, 14th and 16th. He, however dropped a shot at the 17th after pushing his tee shot to the left. He crowned the afternoon with an excellent 40 footer putt for a two club at the 18th hole to equal his course record that gave him a two rounds total of six under par 136, leaving Golf Park’s Wiliam Odera by a whole nine shots.

“My game at the moment is very good because I have been practising a lot because of the Safari Tour which I would like to play atleast one event and the Sigona Bowl before I go back to school in South Africa in January," said Nduva.

Meanwhile, it was a tough afternoon for the former Amateur Match play champion Odera, who had shared the first round lead with Nduva, as he played a birdie-less four over par 75, which in second round for a total of three over par 145, just a shot better than defending champion Samuel Njoroge, who remained in third place also after playing four over par 75 for 146.

“The heat became too much for me in the afternoon to the extend that I could not concentrate, but I will try and get a better score tomorrow," said Njoroge, who made only one birdie at the fifth hole, after bogeys on the third and 12th in addition to a double at the 14th hole.

A total of 60 players turned up for the event which is the grand finale in the 19-events Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series being sponsored this year by Contech Container Technology, Samsung and Shikara Limited.

The Leader board;

Daniel Nduva 70, 66= 136

William Odera 70, 75= 145

Samuel Njoroge 71, 75= 146

Dickson Baraza 73, 75= 148

Taimur Malik 72, 77= 149

John Timbe 71, 79= 150

Njoroge Kibugu 76, 76= 152

Ben Omondi 75, 77= 152