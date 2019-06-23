Nduva seals Coronation Trophy at Nakuru Club

By LARRY NGALA

Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Daniel Nduva Sunday beat his club-mate Mathew Wahome and Golf Park’s William Odera by five shots, to claim the Coronation Trophy golf tournament at the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course.

Nduva, a former Amateur Match play champion, had posted five over 78 on Saturday afternoon’s second round, having started with one over par 74 in the morning.

But in Sunday's third and final round, Nduva fired in three birdies in the first nine’s fifth, sixth and a late one at the eighth after dropping a shot at the seventh.

He added three more birdies at the back nine’s 11th, 12th and 13th and even though he bogeyed the 17th, his 67 gave him a three rounds total of level par 219 to win the Coronation Trophy plus some points towards the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) and World Amateur Ranking points.

Birdies were however elusive for second-round leader Mathew Wahome as he could only birdie the sixth in the outward nine and a total of 13 pars, having picked up four bogeys, two in the first nine and two others at the back nine for a closing round of 76 to tie for the second place with Odera, also a former Kenya Amateur Match Play champion on an aggregate of 224.

Odera also a former match play champion carded two over par 75 to also wind up the tournament on 224.

“I missed so many birdies today unlike in the second round where I had four birdies and an eagle,’’ said Wahome, who won the Trans Nzoia Open in Kitale few weeks ago.

He started the day by dropping shots at the fourth and seventh, recovered one shot at the ninth, which he followed with two at the back nine’s 13th and 17th.

It was however the bogeys he picked at the 10th, 14th and 16th which denied him a chance of a first victory in the KAGC series since he made a return to national events after a two year absence.

The top three players are members of Kenya’s national team for this year’s Victoria Cup between Kenya and Uganda to be held at Uganda Golf Club in Kampala from July 3 to 6.

Meanwhile, Nanyuki-based Peter Rimui was on his own in fourth place with a total of 225 after firing his second 74 in the tournament.