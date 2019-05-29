New dawn for ladies golf in Kenya

A new ladies golf circuit gets under way on Thursday at Nyahururu Sports Club.

The circuit, similar to the annual Ladies Coast Open, will be open to lady golfers in the country and beyond and will be held in the three Mountain regional clubs of Nyahururu, Nyeri and Nanyuki Sports Club.

Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) Central region representative Judy Nyambura says for a start, three clubs will host events this weekend, but in future the circuit may rotate between the three clubs due to sponsorship difficulties.

“Our idea was to start something similar to the ladies Coast Open which usual starts at Leisure Lodge in the South, then goes to Vipingo Ridge in the north and finally ends up at either Nyali for a 36 hole event or the Mombasa Cup at the Mombasa Golf Club," Nyambura said.

She said the first leg of the Mt Kenya Ladies Open Circuit is set for Friday at the high altitude Nyahururu Sports Club course. This particular event will be sponsored by Panari Destination Laikipia and Countryside Dairy.

Action will then move to Nyeri Golf Club course on Saturday for the second leg which has attracted the sponsorship of Bayer East Africa, and finally the circuit will wind up with the third leg at Nanyuki Sports Club on Sunday where the event will be sponsored by Ol Pajeta Conservancy, Fairmont Mt. Kenya Safari Club, Sportsman Arms Hotel, Nanyuki golfers and Burguret Farm.

“For a start, we are most grateful for all those sponsors who agreed to come on board to support this idea whose aim is to try and attract more ladies to play golf in our region," said Nyambura.

By Wednesday morning, a field of 60 ladies had confirmed for Friday’s tournament at the Nyahururu course - which is over 8,000 feet above sea level. They include KLGU chairlady Phyllis Kimbo, immediate past KLGU chair Lucy Muhinga, the club’s lady captain Susan Hiuko, Susan Ngure, US-based Josephine Ainley and Shiru Kaime of Nakuru and the legendary Florence Maina.

Christina Andersen of Muthaiga, Nyeri’s Mercy Mburu and Stella Mwangi and Laikipia first lady Maria Mbeneka are the other top picks in the event.

Some of the ladies to watch out for in the other events at Nyeri and Nanyuki besides those in Nyahururu will be Mercy Nyanchama of Vet Lab, Nakuru’s Esther Karuga, veteran Mary Karano and Rachel Ndei (Vet Lab) and Jennifer Kariuki (Nyeri).