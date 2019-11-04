Ngene wins Chairman's Prize in Kiambu

By LARRY NGALA

Mike Ngene, one of the leading golfers in the country, over the weekend beat a field of 10 golfers at the par 72 Kiambu Golf Club course, to claim the Chairman’s (Timothy Kihara) Prize.

During the first round on Friday, Ngene playing off handicap three, carded 34 points while in the closing round, he posted 35 points which included 11 pars and two birdies. This gave him a total of 69 points, to win by one point from Thomas Kimari who carded 30 in the first round and 38 on Saturday’s closing round for 68 points.

Kimari however had to beat Stephen Kiaro on countback for the runner-up prize as leading lady golfer Joyce Wanjiru also posted 34 and 35 for 69 to clinch the overall ladies title. She won well ahead of Charity Njoroge who carded 61 points.

Taking the first round title was Thomas Kimari on 38 points after beating Samuel Thumbi on countback while Michael Karanga was third on 36 points. Mike Ngene won the gross title on four over par 76 and and Joyce Wanjiru claimed the ladies prize on 35 points. Ndumberi’s Moses Njuguna was the best guest with 38 points while the nines went to Jackson Ndungu on 19 and Nathan Ngotho with 21 points.

Taking the past chairmen’s prize was Don Mwaura who carded 32 while Philip Ondieki was the Director's winner with 33 points, with John Gathu leading the sponsors on 30. The junior title went to Eliud Muigua on 31 points. Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Adelbert Omooria and Jane Kanyi won the longest drive contest with Joyce Wanjiru and Michael Karanga winning the nearest to pin prize.

At Eldoret Golf Club, Nyali’s Daniel Nduva beat youngster Taimur Malik of Muthaiga by one shot, to claim the Manchester Salver golf title. Nduva carded 74 and 69 for a total of 143 gross while Malik started with 75 gross in the first round and 69 for 144 to settle for the runner up position.

Reuben Kubwa and Simon Njogu won the first and second round gross on 71 and 73 respectively. Taking the two nett rounds were Adash Shah and Victor Maiyo on 66 and 68 nett respectively. Taking the overall nett title was Paul Magomere on 138 nett, winning by a shot from Milton Ambunya.

At Ruiru Sports Club, Kennedy Wandera playing off handicap 27 carded 42 points made up of 19 and 23, to emerge the overall winner of the Safaricom golf tournament where George Wachira was the men winner with 38 points, one better than Joseph Boro who beat third-placed Benson Kimani on countback.

In the ladies section, Grace Miano returned 35 points to win by one point from Judy Nyambura, with Lucy Mwangi finishing third on 32 points. Isaac Nguku and William Kimani were the winners of the nines on 20 and 21 points while the on-form Ibrahim Lande emerged the best guest with 40 points. Alex Ngugi on 27 emerged the top junior with Chris Andrea winning the gross title on 77.

SUMMARISED RESULTS

At Vet Lab; Super Golf tournament; sponsored by Super Golf Group, Dewar’s and Kipusa Beauty; Super Golf trophy winner- James Mugo beat Vincent Linda 5-3. Overall winner- Nicholas Koigi 45 pts, Men winner- Charles Maitho 36, cb Anil Unia, George Warui. Lady winner- Bee Jones 33, Jennifer Karingu 31, cb Margaret Nyakango. Guest winner- A. Kimaru 40, sponsor winner- J.G. Njenga 33.

At Muthaiga; Lady Captain’s Prize(Rosemary Mkok): Overall winner Florence Maina 36, winner- Liz Armitage 35, Terry Obath 34 cb Mercy Wambugu, Christina Andersen 33m Susan Kanyora 32. Bronze Division- Winner- Nelius Kariuki 34 cb Patricia Ngina, Mary Mbataru 32, Lucy Muhinga 30, Men winner- J.N. Mwaniki 39, J.G. Iracha 38, Henry Njoroge 35 cb Kushil Nathwani. Guest winner-men- Godwin Wangongu 33, Lady- Penninah Waita 35.

At Karen Country Club; Friends for Life Charity golf tournament; Winner- Ashraf Musbally 40, Anthony Gichuru 37, Peter Githae 36. Nines; Samuel Maugo 21, Samora Apaa 21.November Mug sponsored by Sage. Winner- Gross- Gakuo Macharia 81, Winner A- Fred Lobo 71, Paul Kaguamba 72, (B) Patrick Kariuki 70 cb F.G Kariuki 70. (C) Sam Mwirigi 35, Samson Kamau 33. Junior winner- George Gitogo 29, senior winner- Ndungu Gathinji 36, guest- Peter Kanyua 38.

At Thika Sports Club; August Mug/Ladies Medal; A division- David Matano 72 nett, Duncan Ndungu 73, (B) Andrew Maleche 71, P.K. Waweru 72, (C) Sudhir Shah 70, Shanket Shah 72. Ladies Medal- Silver Division- Winnie Mugo 72 nett, Mary Wainaina 90, Bronze winner- Naomi Kimata71, Esther Wanjiku 75 nett.

At Nanyuki Sports Club; Mwangi Kiunjuri Golf Day; Overall winner- Dr. Samantha Mathu -42 pts, Men winner- Peter Rimui – 40 cb Chris Petherbridge, A. Munene 38, Lady winner- Lucy Njuguna 34, Rose Komu 32, Guest winner- John Paul 37, Timothy Ruhiu 34. Nines- FA Makaza 22, Steve Stewart 20.

At Sigona; Diwali Golf Day- Overall winner- Inder Nain 40 pts, Salim Sorathia 40, Joy Bhatt 39, Solomon Kanja 39, Lady winner- Zipporah Wachira 35, Senior- Navin Nanji 33, Guest- Tanuj Shah 36. Winner-Nines: N. verjee 24, Naveed Nanji 20.

At Nyali Golf and Country Club; Sanlam Insurance Golf Day; Overall winner- Niran Hirani 41, Men winner- Liban Roba 39, Sanjay Kotecha 38, Suresh Hirani 37, Lady winner- Alyssa Jamal 38, Terry Odoo 37, Guest- Zayan Din 36, Senior- Heinz Breitner 37, Junior- Ally Is-Haq 37 pts. Longest Drive- men- George Munyao, Lady- Susan Stokes.