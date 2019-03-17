An excellent 30 feet chip on the last hole, saw Kenya’s Simon Ngige wind up the 2019 Magical Kenya Open with a tournament aggregate of five under par at the Karen Country Club on Sunday.

Ngige, from Thika Sports Club, got off well firing a birdie at the second hole, but like in the third round, he again three putted the par three-fourth , which has been his worse hole throughout the week.

“That par three fourth hole has been my biggest headache throughout this week. I only managed two pars in four days, though I must say the greens were not as we expected. They were a bit slow and very tricky and so were the fairways, where the ball was not running as one would have expected," said Ngige, who however managed to pick up birdies at the sixth and seventh though he dropped a shot at the 11th, a hole he birdied in the first three rounds.

He, however, managed to stay on course, picking up six pars until at the 18th, the hole that saw him pick up a quick seven on Saturday’s third round.

“I hit a highbred - three to the middle of the fairway, played a law five –iron approach shot just off the green. I wanted to chip it just closer to the pin so that I am able to have an easy par, but instead it rolled onto the hole for a birdie which was most welcome consider that I got a seven in Saturday, I was very excited for that finish," said Ngige.

That birdie saw him finish on two under par 69 for the day and a total of five under 279, tying for 25th place overall, where he was expected to earn about Sh1.2 million.

Simon Ngige (left) poses for photos with fans at the 2019 Magical Kenya Open Final Round on March 17, 2019 at Karen Country Club. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

“Making the cut and finishing in 25th is not bad consider the kind of players we were competing with though I still believe a Kenyan can win this event given the necessary supporting. We need to play more competitive events such as this one or in the Sunshine tour, which will give us the exposure we have been looking for," added Ngige, who is now looking for a sponsor to enable him play in the Zambia and Zimbabwe Open.

Caddied by a fellow pro John Kagiri of Limuru, Ngige said it was important for a player to have a game plan in any event, but at the same time prepare well for an event.

On the hand, it was not a good day for the other Kenyan who made the cut, Justus Madoya from the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort in Naivasha. Madoya carded four over par 75 for an all rounds total of five over 289.

He had only one birdie for the day where he dropped five shots for the day.

“I real wanted to at least on the top 40 or 50 the worse, but my putting again let down. I just could sink short putts, but I thank God that I was able to even reach here, as we were many and others who did not manage to make the cut.

Every event offers a lesson for one to learn, hence will try and work out on my game as I prepare for the forthcoming events," said Madoya.

A total of 14 professionals and six amateurs making a squad of 20 players had qualified for the Open, which for the first time in it's 51-year history was played under the European Tour.