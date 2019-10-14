Ngige in pole position at Safari Tour

By LARRY NGALA

Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige finally jumped onto the top of the leader board with a two rounds of four under par 140 in the third leg of the on-going Safari Tour at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course on Monday.

During Monday's second round of the Magical Kenya and Absa sponsored event, Ngige, who had shared the first round lead with local pro Erick Ooko, fired one under par 71, while Ooko dropped to joint third with David Wakhu of Golf Park and Sigona’s Mohit Mediratta.

Ooko carded 76, Wakhu 73 and Mediratta brought home 75 for the three to tie on one over par 145.

But back on the leader Ngige, it was not a fine start as he dropped a shot at the par four-first hole, before settling with two quick pars at the second and third until at the fourth where he made his first birdie of the day.

FIVE SHOTS

He added one more at the par five-seventh to turn to the back nine on one under par 35, though a couple of bogeys on the 11th, 14th and at the home green almost ruined the day for him, though he had made an equal number of birdies on the 13th, 15th and 16th holes which gave him the day’s 71.

Ngige will start Tuesday's third round five clear shots from Wakhu of Golf Park, home pro Ooko and the Sigona-based Mediratta, and a further six shots ahead of amateur Daniel Nduva from Nyali Golf and Country Club Mombasa, who carded level par 72 for a two rounds total of 146, with six others including the long hitting Dismas Indiza, Mathew Wahome, Jacob Okello, Tony Omulli, Alfred Nandwa, and Njuguna Ngugi tying on 147.

Apparently, no visiting pro made it to the last two rounds with Uganda’s Brian Toolit being the closest on 152, despite his four under par 68 in the second round.

In all, 21 players made the cut and will begin the chase for the Sh1 million prize kitty from 8.30am, while the final round is set for Wednesday.

The leader board;

140 Simon Ngige 69, 71

145 David Wakhu 72, 73

145 Mohit Mediratta 70, 75

145 Erick Ooko 69, 76

146 Daniel Nduva (Am) 74, 72

147 Tony Omuli 78, 69

147 Njuguna Ngugi 76, 71

147 Alfred Nandwa 75, 72

147 Mathew Wahome 75, 72

147 Jacob Okello 74, 73