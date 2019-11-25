Ngige takes second round lead in Safari Tour

By LARRY NGALA

Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige fired one under par 70 in the second round of the Safari Tour sixth leg at the par 71 Great Rift Valley Golf Resort in Naivasha, to lead the 24 players who made cut into Tuesday’s third round.

During Monday’s second round, Ngige dropped a shot at the fourth hole, though managed to birdie the sixth, ninth, 11th and 14th. He however picked his second bogey at the 15th and at the 18th, for two rounds total of level par 142, to lead Nigeria’s Andrew Odoh and Sigona’s John Wangai by one shot.

Odoh, a regular player in the Sunshine Tour in South Africa, bogeyed the fourth, and 15th but made two birdies both at the back nine for a level par 71 and a two rounds total of 143 to tie for the second place with Wangai who birdied the third, fourth, seventh, eagled the sixth and birdied the 17th. He however made two double bogeys at the 14th and 16th in addition to two single bogeys at the 10th and 11th for one over par 72.

Three other players tied for fourth place on 145 where leading the three was Alfred Nandwa of Kenya Railway Golf Club who fired one under par while Rwanda’s Alloys Nsebimana and Dismas Indiza carded one over par 72 each to also close the day on 145.

The 24 players who made the second round cut included two amateurs Simon Njogu of the Great Rift Valley Resort and Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Daniel Nduva. Njogu posted his back-to-back 74 for 148 to tie with pros Nelson Mudanyi, Mohit Mediratta, Edwin Mudanyi and round one leader Frank Matilo who posted eight over par 79.

Nduva on the other hand, posted level par 71 to tie for 12th place with Tony Omuli and Jeff Kubwa. A total of 45 players had turned up for the event where some of the prominent players who failed to make the cut were Riz Charania and Mathew Wahome who are among the players being sponsored by one of the Safari Tour sponsors Absa Group, and Uganda’s Philip Kasozi.

