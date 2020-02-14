Nigeria's Odoh on course to win Kitante Open

By LARRY NGALA

IN KAMPALA

Nigeria's Andrew Odoh eventually pulled away from the rest of the field after a brave four under par 68, to set a four shots lead going into Saturday's final round of the Kitante Open golf tournament, the 10th leg in the 2019/2020 Safari Tour at the Uganda Golf Club course.

Odoh, who started the third round at level par with home pro Philip Kasozi and Kenya's Edwin Mudanyi, started his birdie campaign at the fifth, added one at the eighth with a bogey at the ninth, to cross to the back nine on one under par.

He however played the usual "danger" loop, of 10th, 11th, and 12th well, picking three successive birdies which sent him up at the top with a birdie at the 17th hole which cancelled a bogey the hole before, to go up on his own.

"I hit some solid shots which produced the day's good round and I intend to keep my game plan for the final round. Though it is still open with still a round to be played, but I will definitely go for it after all, that is why we are all here for," said Odoh, who leads with a three rounds total of four under par 212.

A victory for him this weekend will almost certainly assure him of a place in the Magical Kenya Open at Karen Country Club from March 12 to

15.

Kasozi on the other hand shot level par 72 which included birdies on the fourth, fifth and seventh but against an equal number of bogeys on the second, 10th and 12th, to drop to second place on level par 216.

Mudanyi birdied the first, fifth, eighth, 13th and 17th but dropped shots on the second, sixth, seventh and 16th with a double at the 11th for one over par 73 to tie for third place with Zimbabwe's Robson Chinhoi and long hitter Dismas Indiza - who posted one under par 71 each for one over par total of 217.

The leader board:

Andrew Odoh (Nig) 71, 73, 68= 212

Philip Kasozi (Ug) 69, 75, 72= 216

Robson Chinhoi (Zim) 71, 75, 71= 217

Dismas Indiza (Ken) 72, 74, 71= 217

Edwin Mudanyi (Ken) 69, 75, 73= 217

Ronald Rugumayo (UG) 74, 76, 68= 218

Mathew Omondi (Ken) 73, 73, 73= 219

Simon Ngige (Ken) 73, 76, 71= 220

David Kamulindwa (UG) 74, 74, 72 = 220