Njenga triumphs at Thika Greens event

By LARRY NGALA

Samuel Njuguna Njenga, a handicap 14 golfer at Thika Sports Club was in his best form again during the CEO’s Golf tournament at the magnificent Thika Greens Golf Resort where he beat a field of 213 golfers to clinch the overall title.

A fairly new golfer, who got his handicap in February this year, Njenga parred all the par fives and the short holes, making a total of 11 pars which gave him an impressive 41 points, for his second straight victory in one week, having won the Teresiah Nyambura Memorial at his home club of Thika Sports Club.

“The course was great and I must say it real motivated me to play well though it was my take off from the tee and my approach shots which did the magic for me. I am so delighted winning this well sponsored event’’ said Njenga who joined Thika last December.

It was, however, a close encounter between him and men’s winner Jerim Korosso of Thika Barracks Golf Club, who had also carded 41 points, hence the overall winner was decided on countback.

Njenga had a total of 11, five bogeys and two double bogeys. The handicap 20 Korosso only made eight pars to bring his score to 41 points.

Finishing second in the men’s section was Golf Park’s William Oroko who was two under par after five holes having made two back-to-back birdies at the first and second holes though two double bogeys at the sixth and seventh and three single bogeys on the 11th, 13th and 15th with a birdie at the 16th to wind up with 40 points.

Nakuru’s Margaret Cheptumo took the ladies title with a score of 36 points, two better than Stacy Githinji on 34 points.

The first and second nine winners were Felix Ochieng of Royal Nairobi on 25 points and Thika Sports Club’s Vincent Karumba on 23 points.

Willy Mutubwa won the nearest to pin award while Chege Kiragu and Veronica Murigi won the longest drive contest.

The going was, however, tough for Dr Solomon Karanja who could only manage 15 points, to win the Best Effort’’ award.

Ngige birdied the second, ninth, 14th, 15th and 18th but dropped shots on the first, fourth, seventh and 10th for one under par 37 points.

“I am truly honoured to have such a big field for this event and I must thank all the sponsors for making it possible for us to have this colourful event,” said Kiburu, in whose honour the event is held and, who is also the Kirinyaga Senator.