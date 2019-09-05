Njogu maintains lead in Uganda Open

Golf Park’s William Odera competed the top four for the Kenyans with a round of one over par 73 which included four birdies and five bogeys

Unlike the opening round, birdies became so elusive to Njogu - one of the leading Kenyan amateur golfers - as he made one birdie at the 17th hole having dropped shots at the third and fourth holes

By LARRY NGALA

The Great Rift Valley Resort’s Simon Njogu Thursday remained at the top of the leaderboard in the ongoing Uganda Open amateur tournament despite posting three over par 75 in the second round at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort in Uganda.

Unlike the opening round, birdies became so elusive to Njogu - one of the leading Kenyan amateur golfers - as he made one birdie at the 17th hole having dropped shots at the third and fourth holes, and a third one at the eighth. He managed to round up a number of pars at the back nine where he missed several birdie chances in addition to dropping a shot at the 14th, for a two rounds total of level par 144.

Another leading Kenyan amateur Daniel Nduva moved to joint second place with Railway’s Samuel Njoroge on one over par 145. Nduva fired two under par 70 in a round that included an eagle at the par five-second, and birdies on the fifth, eighth and the back nine’s 14th and 17th.

He however dropped four shots at the first nine’s third, sixth, seventh and ninth holes, while Njoroge birdied the fifth, seventh and dropped shots over the ninth and 10th to level the par 72 course which is hosting the Uganda Open for the first time. Golf Park’s William Odera competed the top four for the Kenyans with a round of one over par 73 which included four birdies and five bogeys.