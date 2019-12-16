Njuguna wins Johnnie Walker fourth leg

By LARRY NGALA

Veteran golfer at Thika Sports Club, Ngugi Njuguna was in his best form during the weekend’s fourth leg of the 2019/20 Johnnie Walker golf series as he beat a field of 151 golfers to claim the overall title.

Playing off handicap 12, Njuguna, who is also the father of Nyali-based pro Njuguna Mbogo Ngugi, returned an impressive score of 22 during the opening nine and 18 at the back nine for a total of 40 points. His front nine included a birdie at the fourth and five pars while at the back nine, he made four pars and dropped six shots including a double at the par four-18th.

Finishing second was G.N.Kimani who carded 37 points, beating Anthony Mwaura by one point while leading the ladies was Eunice Muthemba with 33, one better than Judy Waihenya who took the second prize.

In the guests category, Anthony Ngige posted an impressive score of 38 points made up of 18 and 20 points, with Ian Njoroge finishing second on 36 points. James Muratha won the first nine on 21 points and the second nine went to James Wangai also with 21 points.

The fifth leg of the series will take place at Muthaiga Golf Club on January 18. This will be followed by other events to be held at Sigona, Limuru, and Nakuru before the grand finale at Vet Lab Sports Club in March.

At Vet Lab Sports Club, Margaret Nyakango carded 35 points to win the Kabete League Match Party golf tournament where former ladies champion Mary Karano won the Silver division title with a score of 35 points, beating Esther Chumo by two points while Agnes Nyakio won the gross with 80.

The Bronze division winner was Catherine Mwangi on 34 points, one better than Margaret Kalekye and Judy Njuguna who won the gross on 101. The ladies guest winner was K.S. Park on 36 points while Carol Kadikinyi on 33 points was second. Leading the men was Ken Monari who posted 40 points to win by two points from Anik Patel while Peter Njuguna was third on 37 points, as David Njonjo on 37 was the best guest.

At Ruiru Sports Club, Patrick Karoki carded 19 and 21 for 40 points to win the Ruiru Sports Club championship final where finishing second was Joseph Kibui on 38, with Staphen Gaitho on 37 finishing third.

In the ladies section, Susan Mukururi returned 33 points to win by three points from Beth Ngugi while Margaret Kamau was third on 26 points. The two nines went to Patrick Theche on 19 points and Johnson Waweru who posted 19 points. Leading the guests was Kamonjo Kiburi on 28 and the gross title went to John Njenga on 79 gross.

At Kericho Golf Club, Club lady captain Hellen Koech posted 39 points to win the Tea Up 2019 tournament where finishing second was Bernard Rotich with a score of 38 points after beating Janet Wasike on countback.

At Sigona Golf Club, James Mbuthia won the End of Year golf tournament with an excellent score of 41 points playing off handicap 11. Sayyam Shah posted 39 points to beat Adnan Merali and fourth-placed Qahir Rahim on countback.